We have a new synopsis for Godzilla Vs Kong. This was set to be one of the most anticipated sequels of the year before Warner Bros. recently decided to push it to 2021, with theaters still being closed in the U.S. In any event, we are set to see two kings square off in presumably epic fashion on the big screen in the future. This latest synopsis sets up the brawl, in addition to teasing some more worldbuilding within the MonsterVerse.

A new plot summary for Godzilla vs. Kong has been revealed. The description was attached to the new Playmates Toys Godzilla vs. Kong figure listings. pic.twitter.com/FS0fzihbvC — Kaiju News Outlet (@KaijuNewsOutlet) July 17, 2020

The synopsis was revealed courtesy of some new products from Playmates Toys. Similarly, we got our first official look at the clash between Godzilla and King Kong via some toy packaging. While the new synopsis doesn't give us a ton in terms of specific plot details, it does give fans a little bit extra to chew on. The synopsis reads as follows.

"Legends collide as Godzilla and Kong, the two most powerful forces of nature, clash in a spectacular battle for the ages! The monster war rages on the surface and deep within our world as the spectacular secret realm of the titans known as the Hollow Earth is revealed!"

The Hollow Earth was something that has been explored a bit in previous MonsterVerse entries. As explained in 2019's King of the Monsters, the Hollow Earth is what allowed the Titans to move throughout the world as quickly as they do, in addition to remaining undetected for so many years. Based on the synopsis, it seems this is something director Adam Wingard is going to explore more in the upcoming entry. That could present an opportunity for many more monsters to appear. But the main focus, understandably so, is still put on the clash between Godzilla and Kong.

Warner Bros. and Legendary have, for the most part, had quite a bit of success with the franchise up to this point. Both 2014's Godzilla and 2017's Kong: Skull Island were big global hits at the box office, earning $529 million and $561 million, respectively. Godzilla: King of the Monsters remains the lone disappointment. Riding a wave of mixed reactions from critics, the sequel brought in just $383 million. Considering its $170 million production budget, that is a brutal return. The studio is undoubtedly hoping to bounce back with Godzilla vs. Kong.

New human cast members include Julian Dennison (Deadpool 2, Hunt for the Wilder People), Brian Tyree Henry (Joker, Child's Play), Demian Bichir (The Nun, Alien: Covenant), Alexander Skarsgard (Long Shot, Big LIttle Lies), Eisa Gonzalez (Baby Driver, Hobbs & Shaw), Jessica Henwick (Underwater, Iron Fist), Rebecca Hall (Iron Man 3, The Gift) and Lance Reddick (John Wick: Chapter 3, The Wire). Millie Bobby Brown and Kyle Chandler will be reprising their roles from King of the Monsters. At present, Godzilla vs. Kong is set to hit theaters on May 21, 2021. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. This news comes to us via the Kaiju News Outlet Twitter.