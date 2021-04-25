Adam Wingard, the director of Godzilla Vs Kong, has revealed some new details about his epic entry in Warner Bros. and Legendary's MonsterVerse. Specifically, the filmmaker has explained what the original ending was going to be. Had things gone as originally planned, it would have left some plot threads dangling.

Warning: spoilers ahead for Godzilla vs. Kong. Proceed with caution. In the end, Godzilla wins the fight against King Kong in Tokyo. But they team up to defeat Mechagodzilla and come to an understanding of sorts. Godzilla swims back to the ocean and we get to follow up with Kong, who is now living happily in the Hollow Earth. However, as Adam Wingard explained during a recent Reddit AMA, originally, the movie simply ended with Godzilla swimming into the ocean. Here's what he had to say about it.

"The original ending was just G swimming into the ocean but that felt like it didn't properly tie up Kong's story."

This would have been particularly interesting as much of the story following Kong, with Godzilla lurking as a threat in the background. So not buttoning up Kong's story certainly would have felt a bit underhanded. It is also important to mention that Adam Wingard previously revealed that a post-credits scene had been repurposed within the movie itself. It's possible this bit with Kong in the Hollow Earth was that very post-credits scene. Elsewhere in the Q&A, Adam Wingard discussed something that made the final cut, which was Godzilla crawling on all fours in the final battle.

"Godzilla is just so pissed off at the end that he goes full on animalistic on Kong. I think more than anything his ego got bruised when Kong slugged him in the face with that axe and he was just ready to end it. Our first Vfx test shot was the big moment of Godzilla climbing up on the aircraft carrier before Kong punches him and G has an animalistic crawling quality there as well. I remember the line producer Eric McLeod telling me he thought it was really cool to see Godzilla getting more primal like that and it stuck with me. We knew we wanted to see him get down and dirty from that point onward."

In the end, things worked out just fine. Critics and audiences responded well, generally speaking, to the movie. It has already grossed more at the global box office than its predecessor, 2019's Godzilla: King of the Monsters, which is especially impressive considering that Godzilla vs. Kong is available to stream in the U.S. for HBO Max subscribers at no additional cost.

The big question right now is whether or not the MonsterVerse will continue. Warner Bros. and Legendary have not yet announced any plans for a follow-up. Though it could come down to extending the licensing deal with Toho. Given the success of the franchise thus far, it would seem in everyone's best interests to do so. Godzilla vs. Kong is available now in theaters and on HBO Max. This news comes to us via Reddit.