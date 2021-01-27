Even though the Godzilla Vs. Kong trailer for the latest entry in Legendary's MonsterVerse was extremely late in arriving, the epicness of the footage has made up for the delay. Fans on social media cannot stop gushing about the impressive visuals of the movie, which sees the two most iconic movie monsters in cinema at each other's throats. One such fan is Oscar-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro, who posted his reaction to the trailer on Twitter and expressed a desire to see the MonsterVerse cross over with his own Pacific Rim franchise.

"I personally love seeing the Neon, Sea battles, building demolition, etc because secretly -maybe- the PAC RIM Universe co-exists in the LEGENDARY Kaijuverse and, perhaps, one day they can rumble!"

2013's Pacific Rim was del Toro's love letter to Japanese monster cinema and anime. The movie saw humanity building giant robots known as Jaegers in order to fight monstrous creatures that are invading Earth from another planet. Unfortunately, Guillermo del Toro left the franchise after the first movie. When a fan asked the filmmaker if he would be interested in returning to the series to make a movie where the Jaegers face off against Kong and Godzilla, del Toro had a firm answer ready.

"Talking only as a fan BTW - NO plans to return."

What makes the possibility of a Pacific Rim/MonsterVerse crossover particularly tantalizing is the fact that the two franchises are both owned by Legendary. The MonsterVerse movies are often criticized for featuring boring human characters who have no effect on the monsters or the plot of the films.

But that opinion would change pretty quickly if the humans were given Jaeger technology to punch Godzilla in the mouth the next time it tries to use its atomic breath. Pacific Rim: Uprising director Steven S. DeKnight has previously confirmed that the powers that be at Legendary are aware of the potential for a fusion of the two Kaiju-themed franchises, and a crossover movie is a definite possibility.

"There's been a lot of discussion about that possibility [of crossing over]. Look I think it would be fantastic to have the Pacific Rim universe join Legendary's Monster Universe, it seems like a natural step. And part of the big overall plan after the third movie we've talked about is that could happen, it's always a possibility. It's by far not a certainty; it's merely theoretical at this point, but as a fan myself I would love to see that happen."

For now, Godzilla and King Kong need not worry about Jaegers, but another type of giant mechanical monstrosity in the form of Mechagodzilla, if the clues in the trailer for Godzilla Vs Kong are any indication. Directed by Adam Wingard and written by Eric Pearson and Max Borenstein, Godzilla vs. Kong stars Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, and Brian Tyree Henry. The film arrives on March 26 in theaters and on HBO Max.