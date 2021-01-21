We have a brand new poster for Godzilla Vs Kong. Legendary Entertainment has released this fresh look at the upcoming monster brawl, which sees the gigantic beasts gearing up for what promises to be a battle for the ages. But this image isn't all we're getting, as the studio has promised that the first trailer for the much-anticipated movie is coming our way this weekend. So plan accordingly.

The poster sees Kong, much larger than the last time we saw him in Skull Island, rampaging in an unidentified city. He is looking out angrily over the water at an incoming threat, with Godzilla getting ready to emerge from the depths. Some kaiju destruction is about to go down. One side of the poster is bathed in the blue, the other awash in fiery orange. Perhaps most importantly, the tagline reads, "One will fall." As director Adam Wingard had stated in the past, it appears there will be a definitive winner in this modern match-up of the monster titans. The poster was shared with the caption, "Trailer Sunday." So we will be getting a much more comprehensive look at what's to come shortly.

Up to this point, we have only seen some small, choice bits of footage teasing the fight between Godzilla and King Kong. That is poised to change in just a few days. It is also important to note, as the poster makes clear, that this is one of the movies WarnerMedia is releasing both in theaters and on HBO Max on the same day. The studio had a behind-the-scenes battle with Legendary about it. Legendary wasn't happy with the announcement initially but both sides have managed to work things out. Not only that, but the release date was recently bumped up two full months. So it is arriving in March, much sooner than expected.

Adam Wingard is known for his previous work on movies like Blair Witch and The Guest. With Wingard taking over the director's chair, every single entry in the MonsterVerse to date will have had a different director. Godzilla vs. Kong is following in the footsteps of 2019's King of the Monsters. MillieBobby Brown and Kyle Chandler will be reprising their roles from that movie. The follow-up has, additionally, assembled an impressive ensemble cast. It includes Julian Dennison (Deadpool 2), Brian Tyree Henry (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse), Demian Bichir (The Nun), Alexander Skarsgard (Big LIttle Lies), Eisa Gonzalez (Baby Driver), Jessica Henwick (Underwater), Rebecca Hall (The Prestige) and Lance Reddick (John Wick: Chapter 3).

The MonsterVerse kicked off in 2014 with director Gareth Edwards' Godzilla. It also includes 2017's Kong: Skull Island, directed by Jordan Vogt-Roberts, and 2019's Godzilla: King of the Monsters, directed by Michael Dougherty. Godzilla vs. Kong arrives in theaters and on HBO Max on March 26. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details are made available. And We'll bring the trailer your way as soon as it drops Sunday. Be sure to check out the poster from the Legendary Twitter account.