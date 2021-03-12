The upcoming giant monster mashup movie Godzilla Vs Kong by Legendary Pictures is set to unveil a battle of truly epic proportions. While Godzilla has always been one of the biggest monsters in fiction, Kong has also undergone a massive size boost to give him a fighting chance against the fearsome lizard. A new poster shared by Kaiju News Outlet on Twitter has confirmed the size of the two behemoths in their upcoming movie.

New official #GodzillaVsKong promo images have confirmed that Godzilla will be 120 meters (394 feet) tall and Kong 102 meters (335 feet) tall in the upcoming film. pic.twitter.com/mQ9wUYkyFx — Kaiju News Outlet (@KaijuNewsOutlet) March 11, 2021

In Legendary's Monsterverse, the first appearance of Godzilla in his solo 2014 movie had the monster's size pegged at a height of 355 feet. Meanwhile, Kong: Skull Island had the mighty ape standing tall at 104 feet, although it was emphasized that the Kong who appeared in that movie was still an adolescent, and had a lot more growing up to do.

So it is clear that both the giant monsters are the biggest they have ever been in Godzilla vs. Kong, like a couple of boxing champs training to be in the best shape of their lives for the big title bout. Considering that Godzilla has both the size advantage as well as his atomic breath, the odds are stacked against Kong, even with the use of the enormous battle-ax we have seen the giant ape wield in the trailer.

Of course, being outmatched and outgunned is a time-honored tradition in action cinema, and the character who is at a disadvantage is usually the hero of the narrative. Something similar seems to be going on in GvK, whose trailers have repeatedly emphasized that Godzilla has turned against humanity and started attacking cities, which is when Kong is brought in to subdue the rampaging beast. In a previous interview, the director of the movie, Adam Wingard, had likened Kong to a Clint Eastwood character.

"I see him as not just an animal. He's the gunfighter without the gunfight. He's this over-the-hill action hero who is not in a great place in his life. The way I always look at my version of Kong... in Kong: Skull Island, in the '70s, he's basically Clint Eastwood in The Good, The Bad And The Ugly. In my version, this is Clint Eastwood in Unforgiven. He's at the end of his rope. He's not having a great time. But when action calls, he's always still ready to step up and take it on!"

Since we know that Mechagodzilla will also be making an appearance, it is safe to say both the giant kaiju will at some point unite to take on the new threat. Directed by Adam Wingard and written by Eric Pearson and Max Borenstein, Godzilla vs. Kong stars Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, and Brian Tyree Henry. The film arrives in theaters and on HBO Max on March 31.