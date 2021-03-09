A batch of new posters tease the epic clash to come in Legendary's Godzilla Vs Kong. Depicting the truly epic proportions of the two-titular titans, the first pair show Godzilla and Kong facing each other down, with each poster teasing the impending battle from a different perspective. Draped in a warm red and an atomic, neon green, they are sure to get Godzilla Vs. Kong fans even more excited for the movie's debut than they already undoubtably are.

The second set, posters advertising the movie's China release, depict Godzilla on one and Kong on the other. Godzilla glares fiercely while standing amid what is likely soon to be a destroyed, neon-lit city, with Kong standing proud on the other, wielding his battle axe in what looks to be the Hollow Earth. While the domestic posters have gone for a more understated approach to this tale of giant monsters throwing down, posters for the China release have been leaning more heavily into the destructive mayhem that is sure to unfold once these two legends collide on screen.

While the first pair of posters offers an equal perspective from both sides of the fight, Godzilla Vs. Kong director Adam Wingard recently confirmed that the latter will act as the movie's main protagonist. "I see [Kong] as not just an animal. He's the gunfighter without the gunfight. He's this over-the-hill action hero who is not in a great place in his life," Wingard revealed about his approach to the cinematic icon. "The way I always look at my version of Kong... in Kong: Skull Island, in the '70s, he's basically Clint Eastwood in The Good, The Bad And The Ugly. In my version, this is Clint Eastwood in Unforgiven. He's at the end of his rope. He's not having a great time. But when action calls, he's always still ready to step up and take it on!"

Starring an ensemble cast which includes Alexander Skarsgård as Nathan Lind, geologist who works closely with Kong, and Millie Bobby Brown, who reprises her role as Madison Russell from previous MonsterVerse installment Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Godzilla Vs. Kong finds the two legendary beasts colliding in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. Kong and his protectors must undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young, orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans-instigated by unseen forces-is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth.

In a different world, audiences would have seen Godzilla Vs. Kong by now, but due to the ongoing global situation the movie was pushed back from an original release date of November 2020. Godzilla vs. Kong is now scheduled to be theatrically released in Europe and Taiwan on March 24, 2021, and in the United States on March 31, where it will be released simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max. You can see the posters courtesy of the official Twitter account for Godzilla Vs. Kong.