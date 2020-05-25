An upcoming Godzilla Vs Kong prequel graphic novel unleashes a new nightmare Titan. Legendary Comics made the announcement over the weekend during their online "[email protected]" panel. The physical Con was not able to happen for obvious reasons, but fans at home were treated to a few treats pertaining to Godzilla vs. Kong, which may or may not have been delayed again. The movie is still on schedule for its November premiere, but it's looking like it could move to May 2021, though that has yet to be confirmed.

Here's all of the current official images of Titanus Camazotz. In the recent Legendary Comics [email protected] panel, the new Titan was described as being like "darkness" and the "embodiment of nightmares" in addition to being referred to as male. pic.twitter.com/M7075r2sTH — Kaiju News Outlet (@KaijuNewsOutlet) May 21, 2020

Breaking: New images of "Adult Kong" with his beard have been revealed during the Legendary Comics: Monsterverse Publishing 2020 panel that took place during [email protected] 2020. pic.twitter.com/CQjMgpjOXH — Kaiju News Outlet (@KaijuNewsOutlet) May 21, 2020

As for who this new nightmare Titan is, its name is Camazotz and it looks terrifying. Camazotz is named for the Mayan half-man, half-bat monster god. A video presentation from the "[email protected]" panel showed off our first look at the new Titan. This particular Godzilla vs. Kong prequel graphic novel is written by Marie Anello with illustrations by Zid, and it will focus on a theme of darkness, which is featured in the recently teased artwork.

In addition to the Godzilla vs. Kong prequel graphic novel that features Camazotz, there is another being told from Godzilla's perspective. It goes into detail about the character and his role as a planet protector. This book is written by Greg Keyes and illustrated by Drew Johnson. If that wasn't enough, there will also be a Kong picture book for younger readers, written by Kiki Thorpe with illustrations by Nidhi Chanani. Finally, there's also an art book on the way by Daniel Wallace, which also includes interviews with Godzilla vs. Kong director Adam Wingard.

It's not clear when the Godzilla vs. Kong prequel material will be released at this point. It's also unclear when we're going to see a trailer for the movie since the entertainment industry has been shut down for months now. However, it is possible that the VFX team is able to work from home during this time since a lot of other projects have been taking that approach, like the Disney+ series The Mandalorian. With that being said, the TV series doesn't have to worry about movie theaters reopening.

As for whether or not Camazotz ends up on the big screen in Godzilla vs. Kong, that is a mystery at this point in time. It's entirely possible that the nightmare Titan will only be introduced in the MonsterVerse book and killed off to prove just how powerful Kong has become over the years, in an effort to set the stage for the movie. Story details for the movie are not yet available, though we should get some more details soon. Right now, we'll just have to be patient and wait for Legendary Comics and Legendary Pictures to give us some new information. In the meantime, you can check out Camazotz below, thanks to the Kaiju News Outlet Twitter account. You can also check out bearded adult Kong too.