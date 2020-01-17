Director Adam Wingard has provided a little update on the status of Godzilla Vs Kong. The gigantic monster flick was recently delayed by Warner Bros. by a full eight months. The movie was originally supposed to hit theaters in March and the delay, to some, could be taken as a signal that there is trouble in paradise. However, Wingard's new comments suggest that everything is going well and that the kaiju clash is nearing the finish line in the editing room.

Adam Wingard, who previously directed movies like You're Next and Blair Witch, isn't what one might call an overly active social media user. But Wingard recently took to Instagram and shared a picture of King Kong from days past. In his caption, Wingard had nothing but positive things to say about the process and revealed that the movie is nearly complete. Here's what he had to say about it.

"Working on GvK has been the thrill of a lifetime. We're on the home stretch of editorial, just a few more months to go! I tend to stay quiet about my projects as I work on them, but I just gotta say I'm so damned excited about this crazy movie!"

Few specific plot details have been revealed about Godzilla vs Kong thus far. The upcoming entry in the MonsterVerse will, as the title implies, see Godzilla and King Kong duking it out. We haven't seen King Kong since Kong: Skull Island and, in that movie, he was quite a bit smaller than the new Godzilla, who we first met in 2014. But in some footage that was shown to audiences at CCXP in Brazil last year, it was revealed that Kong has grown quite a bit over the years, making him a much better match for the current King of the Monsters.

Recently, some toys that made their way online all but confirmed that another character from the Godzilla franchise will be making its way to the big screen for modern audiences. Last year's Godzilla: King of the Monsters brought classic Toho beasts such as Mothra, Rodan and King Ghidorah into the fold. The human cast for Godzilla vs Kong includes s Millie Bobby Brown, Julian Dennison, Brian Tyree Henry, Demian Bichir, Alexander Skarsgard, Eisa Gonzalez, Kyle Chandler, Jessica Henwick, Rebecca Hall and Lance Reddick.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters debuted to mixed critical reviews and underperformed at the box office, bringing in just $385 million at the box office, which was not what Warner Bros. and Legendary were hoping for. It's possible the delayed release date could be giving Adam Wingard more time to get things just right. With any luck, this epic brawl won't repeat the same mistakes as its predecessor. Godzilla vs Kong is set to hit theaters on November 20. Be sure to check out the post from Adam Wingard's Instagram for yourself.