This May, Trick or Treat and Krampus director Michael Dougherty will unleash Godzilla: King of the Monsters starring Vera Farmiga and Millie Bobby Brown on the masses in a theater near you. For those who might not know, the film is the follow-up to Gareth Edwards's Godzilla starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Elizabeth Olsen, and Bryan Cranston and in a roundabout way Jordan Vogt-Roberts' Kong: Skull Island starring Tom Hiddleston, Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, and John Goodman. This summer's new film will then soon be followed up by director Adam Wingard's Godzilla Vs Kong. And speaking of Wingard's epic monster mash, today we have word that Godzilla vs. Kong has wrapped shooting. Woo-Hoo!

One of the main reasons this here horror fan is looking forward to checking out Godzilla vs. Kong is that the movie hails to us from director Adam Wingard. For those who might not be immediately familiar with the man's name, you're probably familiar with his work in the genre.

These hits include flicks such as Death Note with Nat Wolff and Lakeith Stanfield, Blair Witch with James Allen McCune and Callie Hernandez, The Guest with Dan Stevens and Maika Monroe, You're Next with Sharni Vinson and Nicholas Tucci, and A Horrible Way to Die with AJ Bowen and Amy Seimetz. He has also helmed killer entries in horror anthologies such as V/H/S and V/H/S/2 along with The ABCs of Death and Wingard has even directed some TV in the form of the pilot episode of Cinemax's adaptation of Robert Kirkman's Outcast.

This new entry in Warner Bros and Legendary Pictures MonsterVerse stars Alexander Skarsgård (The Legend of Tarzan, True Blood), Millie Bobby Brown (Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Stranger Things), and Rebecca Hall (Professor Marston and the Wonder Women, Iron Man 3). Brian Tyree Henry (Child's Play, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) joins them along with Eiza González (Baby Driver, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw), Jessica Henwick (Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Monster Problems), and Julian Dennison (Hunt for the Wilderpeople, Deadpool 2). Rounding out the cast will be Kyle Chandler (The Wolf of Wall Street, Godzilla: King of the Monsters), and Demián Bichir (The Hateful Eight, Alien: Covenant). Meanwhile, Zhang Ziyi (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, The Cloverfield Paradox) reprises her role as Dr. Chen and Lance Reddick (John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, White House Down) has also been cast in an undisclosed role.

Godzilla vs. Kong is directed by Adam Wingard from a screenplay written by Terry Rossio (Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl ) based on both Godzilla by Toho and King Kong by Edgar Wallace and Merian C. Cooper. Kenji Okuhira, Mary Parent, Brian Rogers, Thomas Tull, Alex Garcia, Jon Jashni, and Eric McLeod produced the film while Roy Lee and Dan Lin serve as the film's executive producers, and Jennifer Conroy and Tamara Watts Kent are co-producers. Ben Seresin handles the movie's cinematography while Josh Schaeffer serves as the film's editor. Legendary Entertainment is behind the film which Warner Bros. Pictures will distribute worldwide (other than Japan, which will be handled by Toho) on March 13, 2020. This update comes to us via Comicbook.com.