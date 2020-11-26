Yet another monstrously huge blockbuster may be heading straight to streaming. It has come to light that Godzilla Vs Kong is being eyed as a streaming release. The question is, where will the King of the Monsters duke it out with King Kong? Currently, it is between Netflix and HBO Max. Either way, it seems likely that movie lovers will be able to watch the two legendary beasts square off from the comfort of home sometime next year.

According to a new report, Netflix offered somewhere in the neighborhood of $200 million for the streaming rights to Godzilla vs. Kong, which is a co-production between WarnerMedia and Legendary. This was probably appealing since Netflix isn't available in China. That means the studio could still do a theatrical release in the country which would bring in some box office on top of the hefty cash sum. Previous MonsterVerse entries have performed well financially in China.

Meanwhile, WarnerMedia is said to be looking to keep the movie in-house. HBO Max, which launched earlier this year, is also under the company's umbrella and that is the most likely destination. It's just a matter of working out the financials. In that case, Warner Bros. would also still do a theatrical release in conjunction with the HBO Max debut. The studio similarly announced such plans for Wonder Woman 1984, which will arrive in theaters and on the streaming service on Christmas Day. A Warner Bros. spokesperson for the moment said, "We plan to release Godzilla vs. Kong theatrically next year as scheduled."

Should this come to fruition, and signs are pointing in that direction, it could be yet another blow to movie theaters. A blow the industry can ill-afford. Originally, Godzilla vs. Kong and many other blockbusters were supposed to arrive in 2020. But with uncertainty at the box office and theater closures still rampant, streaming has become a viable option. Even for huge movies such as this. Pixar's Soul, Disney's live-action Mulan remake, Bill and Ted Face the Music and Trolls World Tour are just a few examples of movies that have had big streaming debuts.

The MonsterVerse kicked off with 2014's Godzilla, which was followed up by 2017's Kong: Skull Island. Both were big hits earning $529 million and $561 million, respectively, at the global box office. 2019's Godzilla: King of the Monsters is the only disappointment in the universe thus far. The sequel earned ust $383 million in total against a $170 million production budget.

Adam Wingard (Blair Witch) is in the director's chair for the upcoming monster flick. Millie Bobby Brown and Kyle Chandler will be reprising their roles from King of the Monsters. Julian Dennison (Deadpool 2, Hunt for the Wilder People), Brian Tyree Henry (Joker, Child's Play), Demian Bichir (The Nun, Alien: Covenant), Alexander Skarsgard (Long Shot, Big LIttle Lies), Eisa Gonzalez (Baby Driver, Hobbs & Shaw), Jessica Henwick (Underwater, Iron Fist), Rebecca Hall (Iron Man 3, The Gift) and Lance Reddick (John Wick: Chapter 3, The Wire) round out the cast. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. This news comes to us via The Hollywood Reporter.