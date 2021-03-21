On March 31, the wait is finally over. Kaiju fans worldwide will get to see which monster is crowned king when Godzilla Vs Kong is released simultaneously on HBO Max streaming and in participating movie theaters. Some online pundits were lucky enough to see an advanced digital screening of Godzilla Vs. Kong, and their reactions are here. So, does the movie officially live up to all the hype? Or will it be another Gojira-sized disappointment for Toho fans around the world?

Legends collide in Godzilla vs. Kong, as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans - instigated by unseen forces - is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth.

So, is this the fight we've been waiting for? Frosty from Collider brags, "watched #Godzilla for the first time in my living room and while I have a decent set up this movie demands to be seen on the biggest screen possible. If you can find a theater you feel safe to visit def see this on a movie screen." So the monster fights are worth the price of admission. But what about the human characters? Frosty goes onto brag some more about getting early access to the film while sharing some insight for those having to wait a few more days, "Have seen #GodzillaVsKong twice. The human scenes are exactly what you expect and not worth talking about. The Godzilla Vs Kong stuff is why you pay to see this movie on an IMAX screen. They each have scenes that showcase their power and the 3rd act is awesome."

As we expected, it sounds like Godzilla Vs. Kong is all about the giant monsters punching each other in the face. Collider mainstay Perri Nemiroff reiterates this fact, stating, "As expected - and probably as it should be - the titan fights are the best parts of #GodzillaVsKong. Adam Wingard definitely has the eye to make the most of those moments! Still don't think they've nailed how to incorporate human characters, but the top-notch ensemble helps."

It seems to be the general consensus that the human moments in Godzilla Vs. Kong are garbage, even if they do star Stranger Things phenom Millie Bobby Brown. More than review the movie, the pundits who have seen it seem more interested in bragging rights than sharing what the movie actually is. Collider's Vinnie Mancuso says this about seeing the movie early, "I have seen #GodzillaVsKong and my review is that I am going to watch this movie every day it is available on HBO Max, turning the volume on my television up a little bit every time." About the people parts of the movie, he goes onto say, "The human parts are still bafflingly bad, but the parts where one giant monster wallops the other giant monster in the face are incredibly good."

Entertainment Reporter for Gizmodo and io9, Germain Lussier ranks Godzilla Vs. Kong last in the MonsterVerse, with Kong: Skull Island ranking highest, then Godzilla and King of the Monsters. But that doesn't mean he's not a fan. He goes onto state, "Godzilla vs. Kong has excellent action and effects. The story is crazy ambitious and at times achieves some unique sci-fi-coolness. I'd watch it again for that stuff but most of the human angles are so overstuffed, illogical and pointless, it constantly took me out of it." You can check out his tweet below long with a number of other online movie pundits and entertainment journalists. Godzilla Vs Kong hits HBO Max on March 31.

