We are going to have to wait just a little bit longer to see Godzilla Vs Kong. Warner Bros., just days after debuting the movie's first action-packed trailer, has decided to delay the release. That's the bad news. The good news is they have only pushed it back a week, meaning it will still be coming out much sooner than its original release date heading into 2021. But for those who had perhaps set aside a day to soak on the monster goods, plan accordingly.

Godzilla vs. Kong will now arrive both in theaters and on HBO Max on March 31. It had previously been set for March 26. But its planned rollout will be the same, in that, the gigantic blockbuster will be availed in theaters both in the U.S. and internationally, while also landing on HBO Max in the U.S., for those who wish to stream it from the comfort of home. Previously, the movie had been set to arrive on May 21. But Warner Bros. felt it was better to get this one out in the world sooner rather than later.

The most recent shift comes as No Time to Die, the latest James Bond movie, delayed its release from April 2 to October 8. Additionally, Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, which had also been set for April 2, is now arriving in June. That means Godzilla vs. Kong will have virtually zero direct competition. While the box office has been minimal in recent months, that will give the movie a seemingly decent shot at raking in the bucks.

Director Adam Wingard (Blair Witch, You're Next) is at the helm for the latest entry in the MonsterVerse. It will follow in the footsteps of 2019's King of the Monsters. The franchise also includes 2014's Godzilla and 2017's Kong: Skull Island. The upcoming monster flick will see two of cinema's most enduring beasts going toe-to-toe in a massive spectacle.

The marketing has promised that "one will fall," suggesting there will be a definitive winner. Though the Godzilla Vs Kong trailer also suggests that there will be another threat thrown in the mix, possibly of the Mechagodzilla variety. Wingard recently said on Instagram, "I know it looks like it shows alot but this is only the tip of the monster iceberg." So it seems we still have much to learn about this battle for the ages.

Aside from the monsters, a stacked A-list human cast is on board for the movie as well. It includes Alexander Skarsgard, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza Gonzalez, Julian Dennison, and Demian Bichir. Millie Bobby Brown and Kyle Chandler are also reprising their roles from King of the Monsters. Legendary co-financed the movie with Warner Bros. Initially, the two were in disagreement when WarnerMedia announced plans to release its entire 2021 slate in theaters and on HBO Max. But they came to an agreement and things will proceed as planned, just a week later than previously expected. This news was previously reported by Variety .