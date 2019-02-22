We have good news for fans of giant monster action, as Godzilla Vs Kong is going to arrive quite a bit earlier than previously expected. Production kicked off on the highly-anticipated blockbuster in November and it will serve as the fourth entry in the MonsterVerse, which kicked off in 2014 with director Gareth Edwards' Godzilla. While it took some time to get the big guy back on screen again, we're going to be seeing plenty of him over the course of the next year, alongside quite a few classic monsters.

Warner Bros. recently did some shuffling around with their release schedule and they've decided to move up Godzilla vs. Kong to March 13, 2020. Previously, they had the movie set within the early summer blockbuster season on May 22, 2020. However, Universal also recently did some reshuffling and they decided to put Fast and Furious 9 on that very same May 22 date. So, to avoid a possible blockbuster showdown that would likely hurt both sides, Warner Bros. decided to bump their epic showdown up, which means we have to wait less time to see who emerges victorious in this battle.

This ostensibly serves as a remake of sorts of 1962's King Kong vs. Godzilla. At the very least, it offers us a long-awaited rematch. In the original, it was King Kong who emerged victorious. This version comes from director Adam Wingard (Blair Witch, You're Next). He previously promised that there will be a definitive winner. Whether or not that means one of these titans dies remains a mystery, but there is going to be a clear cut victor. This version of Godzilla is absolutely massive and he'll be squaring off against the version of the giant ape that we met in 2017's Kong: Skull Island who was, by a wide margin, smaller. But that movie took place in the 70s. Perhaps he's done some growing since then?

Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things) and Kyle Chandler (Manchester by the Sea) will return following this summer's Godzilla: King of the Monsters. Quite a few new cast members have been brought on board for this entry. Alexander Skarsgard (Big Little Lies), Rebecca Hall (Professor Marston and the Wonder Women), Brian Tyree Henry (Widows), Eiza Gonzalez (Baby Driver), Shun Oguri (Gintama), Jessica Henwick (Iron Fist), Julian Dennison (Deadpool 2) and Demian Bichir (Alien: Covenant) are all along for the ride.

As far as competition goes, the only movie also set to come out on the new March 13 date is an untitled horror project from Blumhouse. Godzilla: King of the Monsters, which brings Rodan, Mothra and King Ghidorah into the MonsterVerse fold, is up next and is set to arrive on May 31. With this new date locked in, that means we'll have to wait less than 10 months between installments. That's pretty great considering it took Warner Bros. five years to get a sequel to the first Godzilla made.