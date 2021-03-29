Zack Snyder's Justice League and Godzilla Vs Kong have nothing in common outside of the fact that they are both Warner Bros. movies getting an HBO Max streaming debut. That hasn't stopped a faction of angry Zack Snyder fans from attacking director Adam Wingard's giant monster flick by review bombing it on IMDB. The fanbase in question rails against being called toxic, yet it's these kind of actions that get them labeled as such.

Godzilla Vs. Kong hits HBO Max streaming this Wednesday, March 31, while simultaneously being released in theaters. Most critics have given it a pass, with the kaiju battle royale earning an 81% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. An audience score isn't available yet, but that hasn't stopped SnyderVerse fans from pelting the movie with one star ratings over at IMDB.

The Zack Snyder fans in question make it quite clear that they haven't even seen Godzilla Vs. Kong yet. But there negative reviews are in response to Warner Bros. canceling the SnyderVerse. Now that these fans have gotten their way with the HBO Max release of Zack Snyder's Justice League, which restores his 4-hour cut of the movie, they want Warner Bros. to #RestoreTheSnyderVerse, with demands for director Zack Snyder to direct Justice League 2 and Justice League 3, finishing the trilogy, and five movie arc Snyder always had planned, which also includes his earlier DC movies Man of Steel and Batman V Superman.

Warner Bros. has made it clear that they have no interest in taking the SnyderVerse beyond Zack Snyder's Justice League. And Snyder himself has said repeatedly that the Snyder Cut is his swan song, unless something out of the ordinary happens and he is asked to return.

Godzilla Vs. Kong had a stellar IMAX debut at the box office, and the movie is doing great overseas, particularly in China. So some of the more toxic SnyderVerse fans are boycotting the movie in retaliation for what they believe is the mistreatment of Zack Snyder and his ultimate vision for the DC Comics universe on the big screen.

It is unlikely that these SnyderCut fans will be able to convince Warner Bros. that Zack Snyder needs to be reinstated simply because they are giving other big Warner Bros. blockbusters negative one star ratings. And the effort seems futile. Though the negative reviews are starting to stack up over on IMBb, Adam Wingard's MonsterVerse sequel currently sits at 7.5/10, and it has a 45% average for 10/10 reviews. Not everyone is playing along.

Review bombing has become more and more common over the past few years. Though it doesn't indicate that any box office revenue has been lost because of these efforts. The #RestoreTheSnyderVerse campaign has become more prominent and vocal since The Snyder Cut debut on HBO Max a couple of weeks ago. Many are writing off the movement. But we did eventually get the Snyder Cut. So anything is possible, however unlikely.