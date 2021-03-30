Godzilla vs. Kong fulfills its promise as a savage monster spectacle on an absolutely colossal scale. Cities are laid waste, armies destroyed, and countless CGI casualties fall under the beastly beatdown of Hollywood's classic titans. State of the art visual effects and snippets of character development make up for the laborious plot. The film juggles multiple predictable storylines, but is smart enough to keep the marquee attractions front and center. It's a grudge match perfect for popcorn cinema and a sure crowd pleaser.

Godzilla Vs Kong opens five years later on Skull Island. King Kong is kept by the Monarch organization under a huge artificial dome. He bristles in captivity. But has developed a special bond with Jia (Kaylee Hottle), a deaf Iwi orphan under the care of Dr. Ilene Andrews (Rebecca Hall), the facility's lead scientist. Meanwhile in Pensacola, Florida, Godzilla attacks the Apex Cybernetics corporation for seemingly no reason.

Madison Russell (Millie Bobby Brown) believes Godzilla is being provoked, much to the consternation of her father (Kyle Chandler). She's been convinced by a conspiracy podcast hosted by a technician (Brian Tyree Henry) who has secretly infiltrated Apex. The company's CEO (Demián Bichir) has a plan to deal with Godzilla's perceived threat. He enlists a fringe scientist (Alexander Skarsgård) to convince Dr. Andrews that King Kong is the key to humanity's Godzilla response.

Godzilla vs. Kong has the alpha titans duking it out epically on land and sea. They bite, scratch, and pummel each other with vicious intent. The no holds barred duels make mincemeat of anyone and anything in their way. Hong Kong takes a pounding that would bankrupt every insurance company in the world. The water scenes have obvious digital qualities, but doesn't detract from the intricate scope of the action. I commend the filmmakers for their audacity in well-lit environments. The CGI effects look incredible overall.

The plot has too many characters and moving parts. The film could have easily cut several speaking roles. They add nothing to the trajectory of the story, which runs long and is unnecessarily convoluted. King Kong does get a bit of an emotional upgrade. He's more intelligent and personable than half of the ensemble cast. Whereas Godzilla is just busy kicking ass and not worried about feelings. I suppose a nuclear-fueled lizard brain has no need for self reflection.

Not to worry folks, whether you're on Team Kong or Team Godzilla, there is a winner to this Monsterverse fight. Godzilla vs. Kong does not cheat you out of a clear cut victor. Their climactic battle makes sense. Even though the outcome is no surprise. The action is phenomenal and definitely worth the price of admission by itself. Godzilla vs. Kong is must see monster carnage. Try to watch this film on the biggest screen with the best sound system possible. Most theater chains are now open across the country with stringent health and safety precautions. Godzilla vs. Kong is a production of Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures. It will be released March 31st theatrically and concurrently on HBO Max.

