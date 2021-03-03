King Kong will once again partake in one of his most iconic pastimes in upcoming monster mash Godzilla Vs Kong, returning to his favorite sightseeing spots at the top of a very tall skyscraper. Thanks to a slew of newly released images from the MonsterVerse movie, we now have a much better idea of how violent, destructive and overall epic Godzilla and Kong's battle will be, as they punch, throw and bite their way through a neon-lit city.

Yes, that's King Kong climbing a neon-lit skyscraper getting ready to throw down on Godzilla #GodzillaVsKong



One shot in particular shows Kong take to the high ground in order to get the best of the legendary lizard. Of course, Kong's penchant for climbing does not faze 'Zilla, with the creature beginning to glow and get ready to shoot off some of his patented atomic breath. The other shots show Kong and Godzilla at eye-level, with the great ape winding up a punch that is likely to send his kaiju adversary tumbling into a poor, unsuspecting building, with the final shot hinting at star Millie Bobby Brown coming across a mysterious, possibly Mecha discovery.

Godzilla Vs Kong is set to features all manner of fisticuffs between the legendary pair, as they meet in a battle for the ages while humanity looks to wipe out both creatures and take back the planet once and for all. Kong and his protectors hold the fate of the world in their hands and stand as the only hope against an enraged Godzilla, who has been cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans, instigated by unseen forces with nefarious purpose, is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth.

Godzilla Vs Kong is being directed by You're Next and The Guest's Adam Wingard, who is working from a screenplay by Eric Pearson and Max Borenstein. Wingard recently explained how, whether you're working with CGI monsters and all the money in the world or not, his approach to making the movie has remained intimate. "You might have bigger sets and all those kind of things, but at the end of the day, filmmaking is still a very simple thing," he said. "You've got a camera, and you've got to get stuff in front of it. That's the same on a $3,000 level or a $200m level. It's just about focusing on what you want, or don't want, in front of the camera."

The filmmaker also revealed that he was at one stage set to direct a Skull Island movie for Peter Jackson, a project which ultimately fell through. "It was kind of fortunate, because that's just not what I was ready for, to be totally frank," Wingard said. "But then, through the years, I started moving up in different budgets. You're Next started at $500,000. The Guest was about $4m. I did a TV pilot for about $7m."

Thankfully, the career projection Wingard has had left him in a much better position to make the best version of Godzilla Vs Kong. "And each time, I was getting more and more of a different experience level, not just with budgets, but slowly VFX things started creeping in - until I did Death Note. I think the final budget was around $28m, if I remember correctly. That movie had some pretty big VFX set-pieces in it. And so I had my first taste of the VFX world, and a little bit of a bigger budget."

Godzilla Vs Kong is scheduled to be theatrically released internationally on March 26, 2021, and in the United States on March 31, where it will be released simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max. This comes to us courtesy of Total Film.