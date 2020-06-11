Godzilla Vs Kong has locked down its composer. Junkie XL, aka Tom Holkenborg, is set to score the soundtrack to the upcoming monster movie showdown. This serves as the latest entry in Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures' MonsterVerse franchise, which kicked off with 2014's Godzilla. This time, we will be seeing two kings squaring off in an assuredly epic cinematic battle for the ages. Junkie XL has an important role to play in the madness.

According to a new report, Junkie XL has signed on to provide the score for Godzilla vs. Kong. The report states that he has already been working on the music, which makes sense considering that the movie was originally supposed to hit theaters in March. Tom Holkenborg has become one of the industry's go-to guys in recent years. Some of his credits include Mad Max: Fury Road, Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, Justice League, Deadpool, Alita: Battle Angel and Terminator: Dark Fate. This year, he worked on both Sonic the Hedgehog and Scoob!.

The movie will pick up in the aftermath of last year's Godzilla: King of the Monsters. Godzilla will be coming face-to-face with King Kong, who who haven't seen since Kong: Skull Island. Kong was quite a bit smaller than the modern version of Godzilla, but apparently the beast has been doing some growing up since we last saw him in the 70s. A recent preview from a comic book prequel showed Kong rocking an impressive beard. It's not clear if he will be sporting the facial hair in the movie. But do expect him to be a whole lot bigger.

Godzilla vs. Kong was officially rated PG-13 by the MPAA recently for "intense sequences of creature violence" and "destruction." Director Adam Wingard of Blair Witch and Death Note fame took to Instagram to declare that an "Understatement." Millie Bobby Brown and Kyle Chandler are both reprising their roles from King of the Monsters. New cast members include Julian Dennison (Deadpool 2, Hunt for the Wilder People), Brian Tyree Henry (Joker, Child's Play), Demian Bichir (The Nun, Alien: Covenant), Alexander Skarsgard (Long Shot, Big LIttle Lies), Eisa Gonzalez (Baby Driver, Hobbs & Shaw), Jessica Henwick (Underwater, Iron Fist), Rebecca Hall (Iron Man 3, The Gift)) and Lance Reddick (John Wick, The Wire).

Aside from a monster battle or two, specific plot details are largely being kept under wraps. However, some MonsterVerse toy reveals and an Easter egg have hinted at the arrival of a classic beast from Godzilla's history making a return to the big screen. Godzilla vs. Kong is currently set to hit theaters on November 20. Like most movies right now, that date is somewhat up in the air until things settle down a bit but, for now at least, that's when we can expect to see it. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details are made available. This news comes to us via Film Music Reporter.