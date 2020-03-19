The upcoming Godzilla Vs Kong film, which pits the legendary atomic lizard against the biggest monster Hollywood ever created, promises to be the most epic crossover since Avenger: Endgame. Eiza Gonzalez, who appears in the film, recently spoke about the devoted fanbase the movie already enjoys, while also revealing an important detail about the narrative arc of the monster movie, particularly in relation to the human characters that are going to be appearing alongside Godzilla and Kong.

Here's what Eiza González had to say about the human elements that will be laced throughout this epic monster battle.

"These movies take a long time because there's a lot of CGI in them. But, yeah, we've done everything, and they're just going through and creating these incredible characters. I'm just really excited to see it because it's these two worlds colliding. The fan base for Godzilla vs. Kong is incredible. When I say I'm in the movie, people are like, "Oh my God." Seeing that fanaticism and seeing how excited they are to see this movie makes me really excited. I think [fans] going to be really happy. [Director] Adam Wingard is so talented. Both stories are going parallel, as you'll see, without giving anything away. It's a large cast as well, and it was really fun to be part of it. There's so much going on, but the heart of it is two young girls as well, which is such a positive message for society nowadays. It's just incredible."

The previous movies in the franchise, which include a standalone King Kong film, and two Godzilla movies, focussed almost exclusively on humanity's response to the presence of the two giant monsters and their titanic brethren. Most of the human characters the films focussed on belonged to the military, or the mysterious organization named Monarch, tasked with researching and stopping the monsters.

It seems the upcoming MonsterVerse movie will focus less on militaristic responses to the monsters by humanity, which never do much beyond annoying the titans, to instead show the monsters interacting with two young girls. One of those girls will presumably be Madison Russell, played by Millie Bobby Brown, who has appeared in the previous Godzilla movie and has a personal connection with the monsters since her mother invented a device that can be used to communicate with them.

The identity of the other girl is still a mystery, but it will presumably be someone from Kong's side of the narrative. The previous film in the franchise set up a clash between Kong and Godzilla via newspaper clippings shown along with the end credits.

Those indicated that the newly minted 'King of the Titans' Godzilla was leading his kaiju army to Skull Island, the home of Kong. There were also reports of a mechanical giant being created by humans to battle the monsters, and the head of King Ghidorah was stolen by a bioterrorist, which will presumably be used to make a clone or an even worse monster to threaten the world with. A great many elements seem to be in play leading up to the moment when the giant lizard and the giant ape finally come face-to-face. This story comes from The Hollywood Reporter.