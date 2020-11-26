Following the news that the next monster mash, Godzilla Vs Kong, could be the next big release to skip theaters and go straight to streaming, fans have taken to social media to communicate their dismay should this decision go ahead. Reports that Netflix made a bid on the blockbuster, before being blocked by WarnerMedia, who have plans to release the movie to HBO Max, has fans begging for the epic to still be unleashed on the big screen.

Omg this is super big bruh moment if I don’t get to see Godzilla vs Kong the climatic rematch of the century on IMAX I’m a cry. I really wanted to see Godzilla and Kong again on the movie screen super badly! https://t.co/hY6SfgeKgc — Classiest Ichi (@ClassyIchi) November 26, 2020

Understandably, audiences want to see the clash of these legendary titans on the biggest screen possible, with many concerned that people would resort instead to watching Godzilla vs. Kong on their phones. An insult to these legendary beasts.

Putting a movie of this scale on a fucking streamer would absolutely ruin it. Just thinking aboutvwatching 2 of the biggest Titams on a fucking smartphone makes me mad lol. Definetly hopenit at least gets a small theatrical run — JayQuillin (@Syntaximu) November 26, 2020

With the likes of other tentpole movies such as Wonder Woman 1984 already being released to streaming, many are growing increasingly concerned about the already precarious future of theaters.

Jesus... the theater industry is taking hit after hit over these moves to streaming. I can’t see this being good for any of them in the long run. This news makes me sad.#GodzillaVsKong#Netflix#HBOMaxhttps://t.co/3SF4thdTcJ — Clint (KBJ) (@Keyboard_Junkie) November 26, 2020

While others believe that Godzilla vs. Kong skipping a release in movie theaters was inevitable.

Yes, face it, the pandemic sped up the death of movie theaters. It was coming. — Sherri (@mojoandjasper) November 26, 2020

However, not everybody thinks that a streaming release for the movie is necessarily a bad idea.

I have a very unpopular opinion for this.

Considering that Godzilla: King of the Monsters didn't do so well at the box office, that's honestly for the best that Godzilla Vs. Kong moves to a streaming service. I know that not everyone will be on board with it, but that's that. https://t.co/Zm2hYGHHoc — Tristan the Holly Jolly Zootopia Fan🎅🎄🎁 (@MichelsTristan) November 26, 2020

But ultimately, it's hard to disagree with this sentiment...

This NEEDS to be seen on the big screen. pic.twitter.com/0QC8TL59XB — Harry Jordan (@Harry_Jordan21) November 26, 2020

Netflix reportedly made an offer of more than $200 million for the movie, which would have financed a huge chunk of the budget. While WarnerMedia has allegedly blocked the deal in order to prepare Godzilla vs. Kong for release on its own streamer, HBO Max, a Warner Bros. spokesperson has since refuted these claims saying, "We plan to release Godzilla vs. Kong theatrically next year as scheduled." Of course, this could simply mean that, much like Wonder Woman 1984, Godzilla vs. Kong will hit theaters for a short period before becoming available via streaming shortly after.

Godzilla vs. Kong drops us in a time when monsters walk the Earth, and humanity's fight for its future. The movie sets Godzilla and Kong on a collision course that will see the two most powerful forces of nature (and two of cinemas most recognizable monsters) on the planet collide in a spectacular battle for the ages. As Monarch embarks on a perilous mission into uncharted terrain and unearths clues to the Titans' origins, a human conspiracy threatens to wipe the creatures, both good and bad, from the face of the earth forever.

Godzilla vs. Kong is being directed by Adam Wingard and is a sequel to both Godzilla and Godzilla: King of the Monsters as well as 2017's Kong: Skull Island. The movie will be the fourth installment in Legendary's ongoing MonsterVerse. Godzilla vs. Kong stars Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Jessica Henwick, Julian Dennison, Kyle Chandler, Zhang Ziyi, and Demián Bichir.

The movie has had a difficult time backstage so far, with production on Godzilla vs. Kong being delayed even before the current circumstances forced the entertainment industry to shut down. It was later confirmed for a release next summer, a year and some weeks after it was initially scheduled to make its theatrical debut.

For now, Godzilla vs. Kong is still currently scheduled to be released on May 21, 2021. The news of a potential streaming release was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

On the one hand, Godzilla vs Kong should go to theaters



On the other hand, people should stay safe and be fine with VOD.



On the other other other hand, I only liked Skull Island.



Have no idea what my answer is🤷‍♂️ — Nathan Snyder (@ANateForFate) November 26, 2020

If Godzilla vs. Kong goes to a streamer (frankly, I’m surprised it wasn’t dumped on one earlier) I don’t really care too much. My big stipulation is that it better get a physical home media release. I love Netflix distributing the Godzilla animes but... I need a disc. pic.twitter.com/tUYlogVodm — シチメンチョウラ (@masked_awesome) November 26, 2020

‘Godzilla v Kong’ would *HAVE* to get a latter cinema release, surely?!



Surely!? — Mad Mav* 🖐🏽🖐🏽🖐🏽🖐🏽 (@maverick99sback) November 26, 2020

"Godzilla vs Kong" would be a better experience on a cinema screen than viewed via streaming on TV or (god forbid) a phone. I understand the need for streaming during a pandemic but when your previous film had nothing to offer but spectacle, what's left when you take that away? — Reece Allingham (@ReeceAllingham) November 26, 2020

Theaters are getting killed. This would be another huge blow the industry. I see it going to HBO MAX if it does indeed skip theaters. — e n g i n e [No.9] (@2ndMan_) November 26, 2020

I swear to fucking god, Godzilla Vs Kong better be worth it! I don’t think I could take another crushing disappointment from a movie I’ve been waiting 25 years to see. Looking at you Justice League. — Graham 🎃 Donnelly (@GrahamDonnelly) November 26, 2020

Noooooooo if ever there was a film that needs to be experienced on the biggest screen possible, it’s Godzilla Vs. Kong. — AllThingsHorror (@AllHorror) November 26, 2020