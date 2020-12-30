A new synopsis for Godzilla Vs Kong has made its way online. The plot description comes from the movie's official novelization. For the most part, novelizations of major blockbusters tend to stick pretty close to the script, though some changes are often part of the deal. But they are good enough to trust for a synopsis. In this case, the book's description of the plot, relatively generic though it may be, assures that all-out war with the monsters is coming.

Greg Keyes penned the novelization, which is set to hit shelves on May 21, 2021. That happens to be the same day that the movie is scheduled to be released as well. For those interested, the book retails for $8.99. That aside, the synopsis that will be included with the novel recently started to make the rounds online. It reads as follows.

"Humanity fights for its future as Godzilla and Kong embark on a path of destruction that will see the two most powerful forces of nature on the planet collide in an all-out war!"

Admittedly, that doesn't give us much in the way of details but it does deliver on the promise of its title. Two of the most legendary monsters the silver screen has ever created are about to go toe-to-toe for modern moviegoers. Anything less than all-out war might be perceived as an insult. Beyond that, much of what we're going to see in Godzilla vs. Kong remains mysterious as we've yet to see a full-length trailer. Though a few choice seconds of footage did recently make its way online that helped to tee up the battle at hand. Beyond that, there has been more than a little credible evidence that a certain monster from the history of the franchise will return to the big screen as well.

This will serve as the follow-up to King of the Monsters. The monster-packed sequel proved to be something of a disappointment for Warner Bros., both critically and commercially. It underperformed, earning just $386 million worldwide. But box office won't be as much of a factor this time around. WarnerMedia recently announced plans to release its entire 2021 movie slate both in theaters and on HBO Max in the U.S. This has angered Legendary, which co-financed the movie. Netflix, prior to HBO Max announcement, had offered north of $200 million for the rights. Fans will be able to enjoy this one from the comfort of home or at a theater. That will move the goalposts when it comes to determining how successful the latest entry in the franchise is or isn't.

Adam Wingard (Blair Witch) is in the director's chair. Millie Bobby Brown and Kyle Chandler will both be reprising their roles from King of the Monsters to help anchor it. A host of new cast members are getting in on the action as well Brain Tyree Henry, Alexander Skarsgard and Jessica Henwick. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. Godzilla vs. Kong is set to arrive in theaters and on HBO Max on May 21. You can check out the original post from the Kaiju News Outlet Twitter account.