Fans of Legendary's Monsterverse will remember the kaiju cinematic universe has one unquestioned top dog since the events of Godzilla: King of the Monsters. The giant lizard defeated the alien King Ghidorah to be crowned the King of Monsters, with the rest of the kaiju bowing before him. But a recently posted synopsis on the IMDb page for Godzilla Vs Kong hints Godzilla may soon be losing his title to Kong.

"As the gigantic Kong meets the unstoppable Godzilla, the world watches to see which one of them will become King of the Monsters."

While an IMDb description does not count as an official confirmation of the plot from the studio, the line clearly establishes the fact that Kong and Godzilla will be engaging in a pitched battle and one of them will be crowned 'King of Monsters by' the time the battle ends. This falls in line with what director of the film Adam Wingard has stated in the past about the fight between the two monsters having a clear victor rather than ending in a stalemate.

So how can we surmise that Kong will be the new King of the Monsters by the time the credits roll in his latest movie? For a couple of reasons. The makers of the Monsterverse have so far shown a great devotion to Godzilla lore, with a great many callbacks to past iterations of the character.

The last time Kong and Godzilla fought on the big screen, the giant lizard was the villain, and Kong was the winner of the battle. The upcoming film also seems to be setting up Godzilla as the aggressor who comes to Kong's home, Skull Island, to pick a fight, as the storyline section on IMDb further explains.

"In a new world where man and monster now coexist, Monarch must lead the way to a prosperous future alongside the Titans, keeping humanity in check. However, rival factions that want to manipulate the Titans for war begin to rise under the guise of a nefarious conspiracy, threatening to wipe out all life on the planet. Meanwhile, on Skull Island, strange seismic activity draws the attention of Godzilla and Kong alike."

So the precedent is already set for an antagonistic Godzilla to lose the fight to Kong. The other major clue as to why Kong might be the new king lies in his name itself. For as long as he has been around in cinema, the giant ape has been known as 'King' Kong.

But the Monsterverse has taken great pains to only refer to the ape as Kong so far. It is unlikely that the makers would forget or refuse to acknowledge such an important part of the character's legacy as the title of 'King'. It is more than likely, that just like Godzilla won the title of 'King' by defeating King Ghidorah, Kong will now earn the moniker 'King Kong' after defeating the giant lizard. This news was first spotted on IMDb.