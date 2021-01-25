Following the spectacular Godzilla Vs Kong trailer that launched yesterday, we now have a brand new, official synopsis that reveals the entire plot. Though it all is very much in the title, Warner Bros. has been playing it pretty close to the chest when it comes to the epic monster beat-em-up we have coming down the pipeline. But with the release of the movie's epic first trailer, the curtain has been pulled back and we've learned quite a bit more about what to expect. The newly-revealed synopsis further promises that this will indeed be a battle for the ages.

Prior to the release of the trailer, several short synopses had made their way online. However, they contained little by way of specifics. Granted, Godzilla Vs Kong can coast pretty easily on the promise of its legendary match-up. But this new description of the plot adds a bit more detail and context. The synopsis reads as follows.

"Legends collide in 'Godzilla vs. Kong' as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans, instigated by unseen forces, is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth."

There is much to absorb within that text for those who have been keeping up with the so-called MonsterVerse. King of the Monsters concluded with Godzilla taking his rightful place as king among the Titans. It seemed a balance had been struck with the monsters and humans. But, for reasons unknown, he is all kinds of pissed off and that rage is putting him on a path toward Kong. It's worth noting that Kong has done a lot of growing up since we last saw him in 2017's Kong: Skull Island as well.

It also appears we will be further exploring the "Hollow Earth," which was also introduced as a major plot device in King of the Monsters. Perhaps the most intriguing bit is Jia, who was seen in the trailer and has a mysterious bond with Kong. While there is certainly going to be a ton of action in the movie (perhaps of the Mechagodzilla variety) it appears director Adam Wingard is also trying to add a human element to the chaos.

The cast includes Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza Gonzalez, Julian Dennison, Kyle Chandler and Demian Bichir. Like the rest of WarnerMedia's 2021 movie slate, this will be hitting theaters in the U.S. and abroad, in addition to streaming on HBO Max at no additional cost to subscribers. Godzilla vs. Kong arrives March 26 both in theaters and on HBO Max from Warner Bros.