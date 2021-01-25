Following yesterday's explosive Godzilla vs. Kong trailer, fans have been left cheering and weeping with the joy at the sight of such epic clashes between these two legendary titans. While leaving certain things a mystery, the trailer has offered a few answers, including how Kong is able to go up against Godzilla and his array of abilities. It seems Kong will forge a giant battle axe which he will use to counter 'Zilla's atomic breath, something that the trailer demonstrates beautifully in its final shot.

An official new toy offers an even better look at King Kong's weapon, and it looks like the ape-king will craft it from a giant tree branch and one of Godzilla's own dorsal spikes. As now shown in the first footage from the movie, the spike proves extremely useful to Kong, absorbing the atomic breath blast and thus enabling Kong to strike back, giving Godzilla a taste of his own radiated medicine.

Fans have been waiting a very long time for the trailer, and it certainly did not disappoint. "Legends collide in Godzilla Vs Kong as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance," the official Godzilla vs. Kong synopsis states. "Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans--instigated by unseen forces--is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth."

Godzilla vs. Kong is being directed by Adam Wingard and is a sequel to both Godzilla and Godzilla: King of the Monsters as well as 2017's Kong: Skull Island. The movie will be the fourth installment in Legendary's ongoing MonsterVerse. Godzilla vs. Kong stars Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Jessica Henwick, Julian Dennison, Kyle Chandler, Zhang Ziyi, and Demián Bichir.

Director Adam Wingard discussed his approach to the project back in 2017 saying, "I really want you to take those characters seriously. I want you to be emotionally invested, not just in the human characters, but actually in the monsters. It's a massive monster brawl movie. There's lots of monsters going crazy on each other, but at the end of the day I want there to be an emotional drive to it. I want you to be emotionally invested in them. I think that's what's going to make it really cool".

The movie has had a difficult time backstage so far, with production on Godzilla vs. Kong being delayed even before the current circumstances forced the entertainment industry to temporarily shut down. It was later confirmed for a release this year, pushing the movie back a year and some weeks after it was initially scheduled to make its theatrical debut. Spanners have continued to be thrown into the works courtesy of Warner Bros' plan to release their entire 2021 slate to both theaters and the streaming service HBO Max simultaneously, a controversial move that has displeased many, including Legendary Entertainment. Legendary has since reportedly contested the decision.

For now, Godzilla vs. Kong is scheduled to be released simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max on March 26, 2021. The streaming version on HBO Max will be available for 31 days at no extra cost to subscribers. This comes to us courtesy of Twitter user @Megat_Hiroki.