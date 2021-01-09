It feels like Godzilla Vs Kong fans have been waiting for decades for any fresh news about the film. Without so much as a trailer for the movie released so far, fans have been scouring promotional materials relating to the film for any clue as to the storyline. Now, a new commercial for Godzilla vs. Kong merchandise released on Twitter featuring the Playmates Toys action figures hints at Godzilla suffering from his most grievous onscreen injury yet.

New official Playmates Toys 'Godzilla vs. Kong' figure commercial by Flair GP. pic.twitter.com/9xJgPnkKRI — Kaiju News Outlet (@KaijuNewsOutlet) January 5, 2021

The trailer splices together footage from previous movies in Legendary's MonsterVerse franchise with shots of the toys in their various states. For a brief moment at the eighteen-second mark, we see the action figure for Godzilla sporting a deep gash across his belly, with the muscle showing underneath.

This is the first time that we have seen Godzilla's famously tough skin penetrated with such a deep cut. Even King Ghidorah was unable to deal out such a wound to Godzilla when the two fought in Godzilla: King of the Monsters. Since Godzilla is modeled partly on crocodiles, it shares their property of having super tough, scales-coated armor that can withstand a nuclear blast without breaking apart.

But it seems King Kong will somehow manage to get through Godzilla's skin, and another portion of the trailer shows us how. One of the toys in the lineup has Kong wielding a giant mace. Previous images of that particular action figure have shown that the mace is most likely made from a giant tree trunk with one of Godzilla's back scales embedded at the top.

Kong will most probably use this mace as a slicing weapon against Godzilla, and since the blade of the mace is made from a piece of Godzilla's own body, it makes sense that it would be strong enough to penetrate the giant lizard's skin, and leave the deep gash across his belly.

The placement of the gash shows why Kong is such a formidable enemy for Godzilla. While King Ghidorah, Godzilla's previous enemy, was bigger and more powerful than Kong, it was at the end of the day a giant animal with a simple brain.

Kong, on the other hand, is not only nearly as big and strong as Godzilla, but it has human-like intelligence and opposable thumbs. Both those factors allow Kong to not only wield Godzilla's own back-scale against him but also be cunning enough to attack the giant lizard's belly, which is the softest part of its body.

Of course, it will not be an easy win for Kong either. A previous toy commercial had shown the giant ape with a massive wound on his shoulder, so it seems just as Kong will deal out serious injury to Godzilla, the giant lizard will, in turn, inflict heavy damage on the giant ape.

Directed by Adam Wingard and written by Eric Pearson and Max Borenstein, Godzilla vs. Kong stars Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, and Brian Tyree Henry. The film arrives in theaters and on HBO Max May 21, 2021.