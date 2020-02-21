The King has arrived at the New York Toy Fair. A new promo image from Godzilla Vs Kong has been showcased at the event, which is taking place this weekend, and it has made its way online, providing us with our best look yet at the legendary monster's updated look for the new movie. If this photo is any indication, it could be yet another sign that another classic character from the franchise is going to show up, which will seemingly complicate things for both Godzilla and King Kong.

The Toy Fair image sees Godzilla standing amidst some very tall buildings in an unidentified city, shooting his atomic breath into the sky. At what, or who, precisely, he's aiming we're not sure. Though, it's not unreasonable to assume this rage is directed at a certain, large primate that is also being highlighted in the movie's title. The major takeaway here is the monster's fins, which have turned white. As some fans have pointed out, this appears to be taking inspiration from movies like Godzilla: Tokyo S.O.S. and, more importantly, Godzilla Against Mechagodzilla from the Millennium era, which ran from 1999 to 2004.

Warning: possible spoilers ahead for Godzilla vs. Kong. The possible design inspiration provides yet another strong hint that Mechagodzilla will be showing up to throw a wrench in this kaiju brawl. At the Hong Kong Toys & Games Fair in January, several photos of toys from the movie were revealed, Mechagodzilla amongst them. A newspaper clipping glimpsed in the credits from last year's King of the Monsters also strongly suggested that Mechagodzilla's arrival in the MonsterVerese is imminent.

Godzilla vs Kong is directed by Adam Wingard (Blair Witch, You're Next). It centers on Monarch as the group embarks on a perilous mission into uncharted terrain (quite possibly Skull Island) unearthing clues to the origins of the titans. However, a human conspiracy threatens to wipe the creatures from the face of the earth forever. The cast is led by Millie Bobby Brown, who reprises her role from King of the Monsters, alongside Kyle Chandler. Julian Dennison, Brian Tyree Henry, Demian Bichir, Alexander Skarsgard, Eisa Gonzalez, Jessica Henwick, Rebecca Hall and Lance Reddick round out the main ensemble.

This version of the franchise kicked off with 2014's Godzilla, which proved to be a big hit. That was followed by Kong: Skull Island, which was an equally large success. Last year's Godzilla: King of the Monsters, however, proved to be both a critical and commercial disappointment, grossing just $386 million worldwide. That may well have contributed to the delay with this upcoming entry, which was originally supposed to arrive in theaters in March. Instead, we'll be seeing Godzilla vs. Kong roar into theaters on November 20 from Warner Bros. Be sure to check out the promo art from the New York Toy Fair for yourself.