Despite having its triumphant 2020 debut spoiled by the global lockdown, Godzilla Vs Kong is still keeping fans wanting more as they wait for the film's release next year. Recently, images of a new line of toys for the upcoming film were shared by a fan on Instagram, and they reveal a fresh addition to the Monsterverse that has the potential to cause the end of civilization itself.

The new monster that takes its place among existing kaijus in the toy lineup is named Warbat. It has the appearance of a giant snake, with the wings of a bat. It is difficult to judge the creature's true size from a toy figure, but considering it will be going up against the most powerful versions of Kong and Godzilla seen so far in the series, you can be sure the winged beast will have some fearsome street cred of his own.

The origins of Warbat are interesting to consider because there are many ways he could be inserted into the story. Godzilla: King of the Monsters ended with a terrorist organization stealing the remains of the head carcass of the monstrous King Ghidorah. Warbat would be the result of the organization attempting to create a kaiju they can control by using genetic material from Ghidorah.

Another likely explanation for Warbat's presence could have been teased at the end of Godzilla: King of the Monsters and the reveal does not bode well for civilization. During the end credits, we see various news clippings and redacted statements that fans of the movie patiently pored over and deciphered over time.

Some of the redacted statements hint at other 'ancient rivalries' similar to the one that existed between Godzilla and King Ghidorah, implying there are other giant monsters out there that Godzilla has had beef with for centuries. The presence of one such monster is hinted at in another redacted statement: "But how long will it take for the fires to awaken and send our own civilization into collapse," along with a set of coordinates that point to an ancient temple that could turn out to be the resting place of Warbat.

If this does turn out to be the case, Warbat could be the serpent that ends civilization, which would be the Monsterverse take on the legend of Jörmungandr, a giant snake from Norse mythology whose release is said to trigger 'Ragnarok', and the end of all things.

And so the upcoming movie will see Godzilla facing off against not just one but three fearsome opponents: Kong, Warbat, and of course, Mechagodzilla. While the odds might seem stacked against the atomic lizard, it is most likely that Kong will ally with Godzilla by the end of the film to take down the other giant monsters.

Directed by Adam Wingard, Godzilla vs. Kong stars Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Kyle Chandler, Julian Dennison, and Brian Tyree Henry. The film arrives in theaters May 21, 2021.