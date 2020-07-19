Kaiju fans have finally been afforded their first official look at the fight between the most prominent two titans of the Monsterverse cinematic universe, Kong, the giant ape, and Godzilla, the giant lizard, from Legendary's upcoming Godzilla Vs Kong. The image was shared by the Twitter handle KaijuNewsOutlet, with the following message.

"Breaking: The first official look at Godzilla and Kong facing off has been revealed. The image was found on the back of the new Godzilla vs. Kong Playmates Toys figure packaging."

The image appears to be very similar to another still from the movie that was said to have been accidentally leaked earlier this year. In that image, as in this one, the two monstrous movie icons are looking ready to jump down each other's throats, while standing aboard what appears to be a floating aircraft carrier.

The image is interesting for a couple of reasons. First, and most importantly, it is clear that Kong has somehow grown to the same size as Godzilla, despite his last appearance in the Monsterverse franchise in his solo movie Kong: Skull Island, putting him at around one third the size of Godzilla. Back then, the franchise's showrunners had confirmed that the giant ape seen in the movie was an adolescent, and still had a lot of growing up to do before his upcoming match with the giant lizard.

It seems that Kong is all done growing, and is now the same size as Godzilla. That brings us to the second interesting feature in the image, which is the size of the aircraft carrier the two monsters are fighting on. As we have seen in the previous two Godzilla movies, the giant lizard's enormous size alone is enough to dwarf a regular carrier. The fact that this particular carrier can support the size of both Kong and Godzilla without completely breaking apart means it was specially built keeping their dimensions in mind.

That means the upcoming fight between Kong and Godzilla has the human race mixed up in it as well, most likely through the monster-hunting organization Monarch. This theory is borne out by the official description for the movie that has been released so far.

"In a new world where man and monster now coexist, Monarch must lead the way to a prosperous future alongside the Titans, keeping humanity in check. However, rival factions that want to manipulate the Titans for war begin to rise under the guise of a nefarious conspiracy, threatening to wipe out all life on the planet. Meanwhile, on Skull Island, strange seismic activity draws the attention of Godzilla and Kong alike."

The frequent delays in releasing the movie have frustrated fans of the Monsterverse for months now, as has the lack of marketing material that the studio has released for the upcoming movie. Hopefully, a trailer is coming soon so fans can finally see the two giant stars in motion as they duke it out for the title of King. Directed by Adam Wingard and written by Eric Pearson and Max Borenstein, Godzilla vs. Kong stars Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, and Brian Tyree Henry. The film arrives in theaters May 21, 2021.