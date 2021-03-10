Major spoilers incoming, so if you are avoiding learning too much about upcoming blockbuster Godzilla Vs Kong then we advise you look away now. Right, still here? Then gaze at the wonder that is Mechagodzilla, with some newly released merchandise giving us our most detailed look yet at the legendary monster's redesign. The character has seemingly been confirmed again for the movie, this time via a toy reveal, with the mechanical doppelganger of 'Zilla sure to be the thing that brings the two titular titans together.

Along with giving us a better look at the mecha-monster, the toy release also gives us a few more details regarding the origin of the beast. Described as "A robotic Apex predator with unstoppable powers of laser destruction," the description also reveals that "MechaGodzilla was created in secret to destroy Godzilla and end the reign of monsters."

And, if you were still in any doubt that Mechagodzilla would show in the movie itself, the description all-but confirms this saying, "Re-enact your favourite scene from the Godzilla Vs Kong movie!" It also sounds like Mechagodzilla will be equipped with all manner of weapons with which to challenge both Godzilla and Kong; "This 15cm tall articulated MechaGodzilla action figure features battle scars and wields a HEAV: Hollow Earth Anti-Gravity Vehicle, to use in battle as a projectile weapon!"

Judging by the look of new and improved, modern take on Mechagodzilla, the fan-favorite robot lizard will have a much more vicious look than ever before and is sure to cause Kong and his enemy-turned-friend Godzilla a lot of problems. First introduced in 1974's Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla II, Mechagodzilla has been a beloved part of the franchise's lore for many years. While the character first appeared as an extra-terrestrial villain, it sounds like Godzilla Vs. Kong will take inspiration instead from his second origin in which Mechagodzilla is a man-made weapon designed to defend the world from rampaging kaiju.

Godzilla Vs. Kong finds the two legendary beasts colliding in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. Kong and his protectors must undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, but they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans-instigated by unseen forces-is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth. While the movie is sure to give audiences plenty of Godzilla vs Kong action, it is likely that Mechagodzilla will be brought out in the final act of the movie, and much like many other "versus" movies before it, give the titular pair a common enemy.

Starring an ensemble cast which includes Alexander Skarsgård as Nathan Lind, a geologist who works closely with Kong, and Millie Bobby Brown, who reprises her role as Madison Russell from previous installment Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Godzilla Vs. Kong is directed by Adam Wingard and the fourth movie in Legendary's MonsterVerse, acting as a sequel to Godzilla, Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Kong: Skull Island. Godzilla vs. Kong is now scheduled to be theatrically released in Europe and Taiwan on March 24, 2021, and in the United States on March 31, where it will be released simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max. This comes to us courtesy of the Instagram account for Kaiju News Outlet.