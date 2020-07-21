Ever since Legendary Pictures announced that Godzilla will be taking on Kong in the next chapter of their Monsterverse, fans have been agog with curiosity as to how the match would play out. Godzilla is generally understood to be far bigger, with a grab-bag of fearsome abilities like atomic breath and nigh-invulnerable skin. What chance can the giant ape have against such a formidable foe?

As it turns out, the odds are not stacked nearly as high against Kong as you might think, thanks to the one advantage Kong has over Godzilla: opposable thumbs. A newly revealed Godzilla Vs Kong figure by Playmates Toys features Kong accompanied by what appears to his weapon from the upcoming movie, in the form of a giant battle-ax.

The axe has a handle presumably made from a tree trunk, but it is the head of the weapon that is truly interesting. At first glance, the thing looks like a glowing blue rock, suggesting it might be extraterrestrial in origin, which would not be too out there an explanation since Godzilla: King of Monsters featured a main villain King Ghidorah who was actually from outer space.

However, the general consensus is that the blue rock is actually one of Godzilla's own dorsal spikes, which broke off at some point, and became a weapon in Kong's arsenal. This would also make sense since Godzilla's skin is tough enough to withstand a nuclear blast, so the only thing that could penetrate it would be the giant lizard's own dorsal spike.

Then there was Kong: Skull Island, where King Kong took down the leader of the skull crawlers by using the chain and rotor of an old ship as a bullwhip, indicating that the giant ape is fully aware of and willing to use weaponry that can give him an edge.

Recently released images from Godzilla vs. kong have hinted that Kong, who was a young adolescent during the time of Skull Island, is now fully grown, and as big as Godzilla. That fact, coupled with the reveal of the battle-ax, makes it clear that the battle between the two icons of monster cinema is not going to be nearly as one-sided as fans had feared.

Of course, despite the two going head-to-head, and the film's team promising one combatant will emerge the definite victor, the real villain of the film is neither Kong nor Godzilla. It is heavily rumored that no less a villain than Mechagodzilla will be the final big bad of the movie who will force the two giants to put aside their differences and work together.

All in all, the film promises to be the most exciting and epic installment in the Monsterverse franchise that could give Avengers: Endgame a run for its money. Directed by Adam Wingard, Godzilla vs. Kong stars Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Kyle Chandler, Julian Dennison and Brian Tyree Henry. The film arrives in theaters May 21. This comes from GodzillaMovies.com.