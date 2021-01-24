The first full-length trailer for Godzilla Vs Kong is here. We got a new poster for the upcoming entry in the MonsterVerse earlier this week. At the time, it was promised that the trailer would be dropping online Sunday. Good to their word, Legendary and Warner Bros. have revealed the footage of the blockbuster monster brawl. Directed by Adam Wingard (Blair Witch, Death Note), the two iconic beasts will go head-to-head in a modern showdown where only one will prevail. The question is, who comes out on top?

WarnerMedia is releasing all of its 2021 movies both in theaters and on HBO Max. The initial announcement rocked Hollywood as it represented an unprecedented move in the era of streaming. It also ruffled some feathers. Many A-listers were none too happy about the news. Legendary, specifically, wasn't thrilled as they co-financed Godzilla vs. Kong and had fielded a big offer from Netflix. Ultimately, both sides were able to come to an understanding on the matter.

This serves as the fourth entry in the MonsterVerse franchise. The series kicked off with 2014's Godzilla, directed by Gareth Edwards. That was followed up by 2017's Kong: Skull Island, which was helmed by Jordan Vogt-Roberts and brought us a new version of King Kong. Albeit a much smaller vision of the beast in the 70s. He's done some growing in the decades since. Most recently, we got 2019's Godzilla: King of the Monsters. Directed by Michael Dougherty, the monster-loaded sequel brought Rodan, Mothra and Ghidorah into the equation. However, it was largely viewed as a critical and commercial disappointment.

Godzilla vs. Kong is looking to turn things around. We have a new director with Adam Wingard. Not to mention a tantalizing premise for kaiju fans. The cast includes Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things) and Kyle Chandler (Manchester by the Sea), Julian Dennison (Deadpool 2), Brian Tyree Henry (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse), Demian Bichir (The Nun), Alexander Skarsgard (Big LIttle Lies), Eisa Gonzalez (Baby Driver), Jessica Henwick (Underwater), Rebecca Hall (The Prestige) and Lance Reddick (John Wick: Chapter 3).

In Godzilla vs. Kong, legends collide as Godzilla and Kong, the two most powerful forces of nature, clash in what is called "a spectacular battle for the ages." Monarch, the corporation that has been at the center of the MonsterVerse since the beginning, embarks on a perilous mission into fantastic uncharted terrain. On this journey, they unlock clues to the Titans' very origins, as well as a human conspiracy that threatens to wipe the creatures, both good and bad, from the face of the planet forever.

For the most part, the franchise has proved to be successful, taking in more than $1.4 billion at the global box office to date. King of the Monsters is the lone disappointment of the bunch. We shall see soon enough if this movie can get things back on track. Godzilla vs. Kong arrives in theaters and on HBO Max March 26 from Warner Bros. Be sure to check out the new trailer for yourself.