We have some new Godzilla Vs Kong goods that help further preview what is shaping up to be easily the fight of the year. Legendary Pictures has revealed a couple of new international posters for the movie, in addition to a new TV spot. In both cases, the heavyweight monster matchup promised by the title is at the center and it is blockbuster-loving audience members who are truly the winners here.

Starting with the TV spot, even though it is just 30 seconds worth of footage, it packs a huge punch and delivers a ton of kaiju action. We see Godzilla and Kong roaring at one another across a cityscape, clearly getting ready to duke it out. We also get a glimpse of the much-advertised aircraft carrier battle scene, which is said to be 18 minutes long. Some voiceover from Rebecca Hall's character can be heard, which helps set up the central conflict. "They have an ancient rivalry. There was a war, and they're the last ones standing," she says. In the end, it will be just one of them standing. Director Adam Wingard has repeatedly promised that there will be a definitive winner.

As for the posters, Legendary shared a pair of them on social media recently. One, which features the two Titans battling underwater, had previously made its way online. The other is bathed in orange and sees Godzilla and King Kong getting ready to trade blows in a harbor right next to a city. They are both exceedingly angry and the military is hopelessly firing at both of them to no avail. Another new international poster has also surfaced, which sees the two iconic monsters standing in the center of a city. Blue smoke and a fiery orange background surround them as they get ready to presumably level this city to settle their ancient grudge.

This will serve as the fourth entry in the MonsterVerse franchise. It kicked off in 2014 with director Gareth Edwards' Godzilla. That was then followed up by Jordan Vogt-Roberts' Kong: Skull Island. That movie was set in the 70s and it's worth noting that Kong has grown considerably since then. Most recently, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, directed by Michael Dougherty, was released in 2019. Millie Bobby Brown and Kyle Chandler will be reprising their roles from that movie in the latest entry. To date, the movies have grossed nearly $1.5 billion combined at the global box office.

Given that the box office has yet to truly recover from the movie theater shut down last year, Warner Bros. and Legendary aren't likely expecting massive returns this time around. Instead, the movie will be released both in theaters and on HBO max on the same day in the U.S. Warner Bros. is implementing this strategy for its entire slate in 2021. Godzilla vs. Kong is set to arrive on March 31. Be sure to check out the clip, as well as the new posters from the Legendary Twitter account.