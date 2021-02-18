Audiences don't have to wait too much longer before basking in the epic destruction caused by Godzilla Vs Kong, and a new TV spot has teased the oncoming clash of titans. The spot features a few new glimpses of the battle between the giant primate and the king of lizards, including a shot of Kong triumphantly wielding his giant battle axe. Many had wondered how exactly Kong would be able to face-off with the all-powerful kaiju king, but several ads have shown the importance of Kong's newfound weapon, which will be integral in deflecting Godzilla's atomic breath.

A new #GodzillaVsKong TV spot has been revealed. pic.twitter.com/dMJRMTDrIu — Kaiju News Outlet (@KaijuNewsOutlet) February 17, 2021

Legends will collide in Godzilla Vs Kong as these two mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages. The fate of the world hangs in the balance as Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home. With them is Jia, a young, orphaned girl with whom Kong has formed a unique and powerful bond. To the delight of monster fans everywhere, they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, who has been cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans, instigated by unseen forces with nefarious purpose, is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth.

Godzilla vs. Kong is directed by You're Next's Adam Wingard, and acts as a sequel to both 2014's Godzilla and 2019's Godzilla: King of the Monsters, as well as 2017's Kong: Skull Island. The movie is the fourth installment in Legendary's ongoing MonsterVerse, and stars Alexander Skarsgård as Nathan Lind, a reluctant hero and geologist who works closely with Kong, alongside Rebecca Hall as Ilene Andrews, Brian Tyree Henry as Bernie Hayes, Shun Oguri as Ren Serizawa, Eiza González as Maya Simmons, Julian Dennison as Josh Valentine, with Lance Reddick and Jessica Henwick cast in undisclosed roles. Godzilla vs. Kong also brings back Millie Bobby Brown as Madison Russell alongside Kyle Chandler as her father, Dr. Mark Russell, and Zhang Ziyi as Dr. Ilene Chen and Dr. Ling.

While the new ad confirms once again that Godzilla vs. Kong won't scrimp on the action, director Adam Wingard has previously offered some insight into his approach to the legendary monster's emotional core. "I really want you to take those characters seriously," he said. "I want you to be emotionally invested, not just in the human characters, but actually in the monsters. It's a massive monster brawl movie. There's lots of monsters going crazy on each other, but at the end of the day I want there to be an emotional drive to it. I want you to be emotionally invested in them. I think that's what's going to make it really cool".

After a series of delays amid the ongoing global situation, Godzilla vs. Kong is now scheduled to be theatrically released internationally on March 26, 2021, and in the United States on March 31, where it will also receive a simultaneous release in theaters and on HBO Max. The streaming service will make the movie available for 31 days at no extra cost to subscribers. This comes to us courtesy of Kaiju News Outlet.