A new trailer has been released for Godzilla Vs Kong ahead of its premiere later this month. What's gotten a lot of fans particularly excited about this one is a brief moment at the very end, revealing something major in the reflection in the eye of one of the titular monsters. If you'd rather steer clear of the potential spoiler, it might be best to avoid this trailer, otherwise you can watch the video below.

Directed by Adam Wingard, Godzilla vs. Kong is written by Eric Pearson and Max Borenstein. Following the events of the previous Godzilla and King Kong movies, the crossover stars Alexander Skarsgård (True Blood), Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things), Rebecca Hall (The Prestige), Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta), Shun Oguri (Lupin the 3rd), Eiza González (Hobbs & Shaw), Julian Dennison (The Christmas Chronicles 2), Kyle Chandler (Friday Night Lights), and Demián Bichir (A Better Life).

The logline for Godzilla vs. Kong reads: "Legends collide as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans-instigated by unseen forces-is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth."

"I see [Kong] as not just an animal," Wingard recently explained, confirming that Kong is the "protagonist" in this fight. "He's the gunfighter without the gunfight. He's this over-the-hill action hero who is not in a great place in his life. The way I always look at my version of Kong... in Kong: Skull Island, in the '70s, he's basically Clint Eastwood in The Good, The Bad and The Ugly. In my version, this is Clint Eastwood in Unforgiven. He's at the end of his rope. He's not having a great time. But when action calls, he's always still ready to step up and take it on!"

For better or for worse, Wingard has also confirmed that Godzilla vs. Kong will have a clear winner. Explaining that having the fight end in a "draw" would feel like a cop-out, Wingard wants fans to know going in that one of the two monsters will definitely be the winner with the other serving as the loser, so kudos to those whose preferred monster ends up coming out on top in the end.

"This is the decider, you know, you don't have to debate it anymore you watch this," Wingard said at IGN's Fan Fest. "That's Godzilla, that's King Kong, they're beating the s*** out of each other, and one wins. And, you know, that's it.

Start taking your bets now, as Godzilla vs. Kong will be released in theaters and on HBO Max on March 31.