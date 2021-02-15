A new trailer for epic monster mash-up Godzilla Vs Kong has been released and teases even more of the central clash between these two legendary behemoths. While the footage maintains the mystery of why the titular titans are fighting in the first place, the trailer once again makes Kong the protector against a rampaging 'Zilla.

This world isn't ready for their fight to begin. #GodzillaVsKong in theaters and streaming exclusively on @HBOMax* March 31.



*Available on @HBOMax in the US only, for 31 days, at no extra cost to subscribers.

The newly released footage also offers a further glimpse at some of the human characters, namely Alexander Skarsgård's Nathan Lind, a geologist who works closely with Kong, Rebecca Hall as Ilene Andrews. We also get a better look at the relationship between Kaylee Hottle's character, Jia, and Kong. Jia will likely be integral to Kong's role in the battle and is shown communicating with Kong using sign-language.

Fans are still in the dark as to how the battle between Godzilla and Kong will wrap up, with many convinced that clues scattered throughout both trailers hint at a much larger villain that will bring the feuding beasts together for the greater good. Regardless, director Adam Wingard has previously assured fans that there will be a definitive winner. "I do want there to be a winner," Wingard said of the movie's titular battle. "The original film was very fun, but you feel a little let down that the movie doesn't take a definitive stance. People are still debating now who won in that original movie, you know. So, I do want people to walk away from this film feeling like, Okay, there is a winner".

The official synopsis for Godzilla vs. Kong reads; "Legends collide in Godzilla Vs Kong as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance," the official Godzilla vs. Kong synopsis states. "Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans--instigated by unseen forces--is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth."

Directed by Adam Wingard, Godzilla vs. Kong is a sequel to both Godzilla and Godzilla: King of the Monsters as well as 2017's Kong: Skull Island and is the fourth installment in Legendary's ongoing MonsterVerse. Godzilla vs. Kong stars Alexander Skarsgård as Nathan Lind, Rebecca Hall as Ilene Andrews, Brian Tyree Henry as Bernie Hayes, Shun Oguri as Ren Serizawa, Eiza González as Maya Simmons, Julian Dennison as Josh Valentine, with Lance Reddick and Jessica Henwick cast in undisclosed roles. Godzilla: King of the Monsters star Millie Bobby Brown returns as Madison Russell alongside Kyle Chandler as her father, Dr. Mark Russell, and Zhang Ziyi as Dr. Ilene Chen and Dr. Ling.

Godzilla vs. Kong is scheduled to be theatrically released internationally on March 26, 2021, and in the United States on March 31, where it will be released simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max. The streaming service will make the movie available for 31 days at no extra cost to subscribers. This comes to us courtesy of the official Twitter account for Godzilla vs. Kong.