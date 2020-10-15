2020 was supposed to be the year when the two biggest monsters in movie history, King Kong and Godzilla, finally collided onscreen in Legendary's fourth installment of their Monsterverse, in Godzilla Vs Kong. Not only has the movie been delayed to next year, but fans have not even gotten a trailer yet. To add insult to injury, Legendary's official Twitter account recently trolled fans when it asked them to make up their own trailer using Kong and Godzilla costumes.

"Win this Titan-sized @rubiescostumeco Godzilla and Kong children's costume prize package and your kids can act out the GvK trailer until we finally share the real one."

The "winking" emoji at the end of the message is unlikely to make fans see the funny side of the dig when they have been begging Legendary for months to give them some footage, posters, or teasers for the upcoming film. While the previous entries in the Monsterverse have not exactly set the box office on fire, the iconic status of Kong and Godzilla is such that even those who have no interest in the franchise are curious to see what a matchup between the two behemoths will look like on-screen.

The biggest question regarding the movie is how King Kong will possibly stand before Godzilla for any length of time before getting completely annihilated. The Kong who appeared in his solo Monsterverse movie was huge, but still completely dwarfed in size when compared to Godzilla. It has been hinted that the previous version of Kong was an adolescent, and he will have had time to grow before going toe-to-toe with Godzilla.

Some leaked images from Godzilla vs Kong depicting the two battling on a giant ship indicate they are now roughly equal in size, which would make this the biggest version of King Kong in cinematic history by far. Additionally, the toyline released for the movie features a figurine of Kong wielding a battle-ax, which takes the form of a scale from Godzilla's back embed in a tree trunk. So Kong will most probably be making use of his opposable thumbs to employ weaponry against the giant lizard.

All speculations regarding the appearances of Kong and Godzilla, and what a fight between the two will look like, will only be laid to rest after fans are finally able to watch the trailer for the movie. Unfortunately, Legendary has still given out no information regarding the release of the trailer. If things keep going at the same rate, fans will have no choice but to take the studio's advice and make their own trailer using costumes of the giant ape and lizard duo. Or they could just watch 1962's King Kong vs. Godzilla, which featured men in costumes playing the two monsters.

Directed by Adam Wingard and written by Eric Pearson and Max Borenstein, Godzilla vs. Kong features Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall and Brian Tyree Henry. The film is expected to arrive in theaters on May 21, 2021.