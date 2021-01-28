Marketed as the next Monsterverse movie from Legendary, the Godzilla vs. Kong trailer was greeted rapturously by fans after its long-delayed, much-anticipated release. Every minute detail regarding the scenes shown in the trailer has been dissected and discussed endlessly online. One particular scene has fans of Godzilla's movie history convinced that the main villain of the next movie in the MonsterVerse has been revealed.

In the scene in question, Kong enters a cave where he discovers the history of his ancestors' war with Godzilla. In that scene, a small spaceship with blue lights can be seen following Kong, or rather guiding Kong. The spaceship is clearly extra-terrestrial in nature and seems to be capable of controlling the mighty ape's movements in some manner.

This idea of an alien species that can control kaijus finds an echo in the history of the Xiliens. The Xiliens were an alien race that first appeared in the 1965 Godzilla movie, Invasion of Astro-Monster. The Xiliens started out pleading for Earth's help in stopping the rampage of King Ghidorah on their planet. Godzilla and Rodan were sent to the Xiliens' planet to stop Ghidorah.

However, it was later revealed that the Xiliens had been lying to gain access to Godzilla and Rodan. The Xiliens were running out of water on their own planet, and needed to steal Earth's supply. To that end, they subjected Godzilla, Rodan, and Ghidorah to mind control, and threatened to unleash the monsters on Earth if humanity tried to oppose their conquest of the planet.

The Xiliens have already found a brief mention in Legendary's MonsterVerse. King Ghidorah was named Monster Zero by Monarch, which is also the name the Xiliens gave the beast, since it was the first kaiju that they subjugated. Thus, it is very likely that Godzilla Vs Kong will introduce the Xiliens more deeply to the franchise, perhaps in the role of helpers to humanity, and the next movie in the series will reveal them to be the main villains, much like in the original film.

For now, based on the trailer, the Xiliens' role appears to be limited to helping Kong realize the history of his ancestors with Godzilla. This history lesson is important since it is very likely that the cave that Kong visits is where he will find the ancient battle-ax that his ancestors used against Godzilla, and will take up that weapon to wield against the giant lizard in their climactic battle.

While the Xiliens might hold off on any major villainy in Godzilla vs. Kong, the giant ape and lizard will have their hands full with each other, and with the arrival of Mechagodzilla, which has also been teased briefly in the trailer.

Directed by Adam Wingard and written by Eric Pearson and Max Borenstein, Godzilla vs. Kong stars Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, and Brian Tyree Henry. The film arrives in theaters and on HBO Max on March 31. This news comes from Godzilla Movies.