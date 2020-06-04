At the very least, moviegoers can expect a lot of destruction and intensity in Godzilla Vs Kong. As we recently reported, the MPAA has handed down a PG-13 rating to the upcoming MonsterVerse entry, which will serve as a sequel to last year's King of the Monsters. Now, director Adam Wingard has chimed in, suggesting that the rating awarded to the movie is putting things mildly.

Per the MPAA, Godzilla vs. Kong received its rating for "intense sequences of creature violence/destruction and brief language." Taking to Instagram, Adam Wingard shared a screenshot of the explained rationale behind the PG-13 rating saying, "That's an understatement," with a winky face emoji. This implies that we are going to see Godzilla, King Kong and whatever other monsters are involved causing a great deal of mayhem. Not that it should surprise anyone to learn that, but it certainly appears the filmmakers and the studios, Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures in this case, didn't hold back. Prepare for chaos.

Each of the three MonsterVerse entries thus far, 2014's Godzilla, 2017's Kong: Skull Island and 2019's Godzilla: King of the Monsters, have all been unique in their own way. The common thread is monsters making things complicated for humanity. King of the Monsters, specifically, went extra heavy on the monster action, which seemed to be, in part, a response to its predecessor, which showcased a lot of the carnage from a human POV. That was a divisive and deliberate choice by director Gareth Edwards. Michael Dougherty went another way with it. Jordan Vogt-Roberts also went heavy on the action but, based on the critical and financial response to Skull Island, his approach appeared to resonate a bit better. It remains to be seen what Adam Wingard's take will look like by comparison. Just don't expect him to pump the brakes.

Specific plot details for Godzilla vs. Kong are largely being kept under wraps at this time. Though some toy reveals and Easter eggs have all but confirmed a certain monster of sorts from Toho's past will be making an appearance. Millie Bobby Brown and Kyle Chandler will provide some familiar human faces, both returning following their debuts in Godzilla vs. Kong is currently set to hit theaters on November 20 after being pushed back from its original March date. Though there is some evidence that suggests Warner Bros. might be considering pushing it back yet again to May 2021, depending on what happens with movie theaters over the next few months. Be sure to check out the post from Adam Wingard's Instagram.