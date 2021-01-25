Fans erupted with roaring celebration yesterday when the first Godzilla vs. Kong trailler was finally released. Teasing the oncoming epic clash between the titular kaiju legends, the footage has people picking sides, with some lining up behind the ape king, while others put their money on the god lizard.

Some fans are simply insulted that Kong would even dare challenge Godzilla, though the trailer suggests that, thanks to some well-crafted weaponry, the battle will be more evenly matched than many first thought.

Still, it looks like King Kong will fear more than a dash of very real fear when he first lays eyes on his opponent.

Look at the frightened monkey watching GODzilla😎 coming. Look at the fear in its eyes👀



Fear has no language👊🏻#GodzillaVsKong#TeamGodzillapic.twitter.com/159TXV7Ye7 — விக்னேஷ் (@Akvicky_2) January 24, 2021

While there is understandably a lot of love for Godzilla, Kong is not without his admirers.

The trailer has proven so convincing for some that it even has them considering switching sides, stuck between a rock-spined lizard and a hard-as-nails ape king.

I was #TeamGodzilla, but the trailer that dropped is making me lean more towards #TeamKong 😭. I’m still gonna support my mate Godzilla and give him the benefit of the doubt! @GodzillaVsKongpic.twitter.com/QWZ9jRYpi1 — Comicbookgeneral (@Comicbookgener1) January 24, 2021

Though nobody yet knows who will emerge victorious when the titans meet on screen, it sure to be so epic that it will render every blockbuster hereafter completely pointless.

Who Bows to Who



Kong Bows To No one 🔥



Elevation 💥 pic.twitter.com/rtCY9s1Sjz — Rusthum (@RusthumHere) January 25, 2021

Of course, there are some who hope that Godzilla Vs Kong will find the monstrous pair put aside their weapons and fists and settle their differences with a more building-friendly game of basketball.

Kong may be smart enough to make an axe from a Godzilla spine, but can he HOOP?



Team Godzilla all the way. pic.twitter.com/jUTdWoBFYU — 🍊Beans-made thighs🍊 (@beanzaru) January 25, 2021

If certain speculation turns out to be true though, then it won't matter who wins between Godzilla and Kong, with the potential arrival of MechaGodzilla rendering their feud moot in the face of certain destruction.

Fans have been waiting a very long time for the trailer, and it certainly did not disappoint. "Legends collide in 'Godzilla vs. Kong' as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance," the official Godzilla vs. Kong synopsis states. "Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans--instigated by unseen forces--is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth."

Godzilla vs. Kong is being directed by Adam Wingard and is a sequel to both Godzilla and Godzilla: King of the Monsters as well as 2017's Kong: Skull Island. The movie will be the fourth installment in Legendary's ongoing MonsterVerse. Godzilla vs. Kong stars Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Jessica Henwick, Julian Dennison, Kyle Chandler, Zhang Ziyi, and Demián Bichir.

Godzilla vs. Kong has been met with much difficulty backstage and has now been delayed several times. Spanners have continued to be thrown into the works courtesy of Warner Bros' plan to release their entire 2021 slate to both theaters and the streaming service HBO Max simultaneously, a controversial move that has displeased many, including Legendary Entertainment. Legendary has since reportedly contested the decision.

For now, Godzilla vs. Kong is scheduled to be released simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max on March 26, 2021. The streaming version on HBO Max will be available for 31 days at no extra cost to subscribers. You can watch the trailer as many times as you like courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures.

team godzilla and that’s it pic.twitter.com/6WEfSzsx5D — maria (@galdianas) January 24, 2021

Put some respect on my boy #TeamKongpic.twitter.com/DLZf3gtVLY — 4HM BetaComboZ (Hussdog92) (@BetaComboZ) January 24, 2021