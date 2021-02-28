Don't expect Godzilla Vs Kong to end in a draw, as director Adam Wingard promises that the crossover battle will end with one definitive winner. In the past, the two legendary monsters had clashed in the 1962 movie King Kong vs. Godzilla. Ending rather ambiguously, the fight concludes in a way that doesn't present a clear winner, leaving it up to the fans to debate who it was that really won.

Speaking about his Godzilla vs. Kong at IGN Fan Fest, Wingard recalled how King Kong Vs. Godzilla ended in a draw. Making it clear that there won't be any debating the winner this time, the director explained why there won't be an ambiguous ending in the new crossover movie.

"When I think back to the original movie, King Kong vs. Godzilla, I remember having conversations with my friends, talking about that film when I was a kid, and we were still debating who would win in a fight, Godzilla or King Kong. And that film for one, doesn't really pick a winner. It's very much a draw. It's very unclear and muddy who wins."

Wingard then added this.

"I just wanted this to feel like the real matchup. I wanted you to walk away from this. I wanted there to be no more arguments on the playground. This is the decider. You don't have to debate it anymore. You watch this film. That's Godzilla, that's King Kong. They're beating the sh** out of each other, and one wins, and that's it."

Additionally, Wingard stressed how important it was for him to present both Godzilla and Kong as the "definitive" versions of the iconic characters. He compares the situation to another major crossover movie, Batman v Superman, arguing that it didn't quite feel like the definitive crossover as Superman was fighting a recast Batman after fans had grown accustomed to Christian Bale's version. With Godzilla vs. Kong, Wingard made it a point to present the definitive versions of both Godzilla and Kong so the crossover genuinely feels like the ultimate matchup between the two.

As for who will be the babyface and who will be the heel, Wingard teases that Godzilla will be more of the villain. With the giant lizard "causing a lot of destruction and mayhem," we'll be seeing Godzilla "do things that you've never seen him do before." With the gargantuan creature running rampant, it appears that it will be up to King Kong to save the day with a brutal monster brawl that will span at least 18 minutes long. By all indications, this really is the ultimate Godzilla vs. Kong movie that fans have spent years and years waiting for.

Directed by Wingard and written by Eric Pearson and Max Borenstein, Godzilla vs. Kong stars Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, and Eiza Gonzalez. The movie will be released in the United States on March 31 and internationally a few days earlier on March 26, both in theaters and on HBO Max. This news comes to us from IGN.