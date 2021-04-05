Safe to say, Godzilla Vs Kong is a big hit. Especially by pandemic standards. Warner Bros., who co-financed the movie with Legendary, is undoubtedly happy with the results. To illustrate just how well the movie has done so far, the latest entry in the MonsterVerse has already surpassed Wonder Woman 1984, both in the U.S. and internationally, at the box office. This, among other things, illustrates just how vastly improved the situation with movie theaters is now compared to December.

Godzilla vs. Kong, as of this writing, has earned just shy of $300 million worldwide. It will likely surpass that milestone by tomorrow, if it hasn't already. That includes a whopping $32.2 million opening weekend in the U.S., with a five-day opening total of $48.5 million. That was, by a mile, the best debut since theaters closed throughout much of the world last March as health and safety concerns became prevalent. Wonder Woman 1984, meanwhile, topped out at $46.1 million domestically after making its debut in December. The DC Comics adaptation did not do particularly well overseas, taking in just $120 million for a global total of $166.1 million.

This is, in some ways, apples to oranges. Wonder Woman 1984 was contending with fewer theaters being open, for one. They are also radically different movies. One is a superhero sequel, while the other is a giant monster movie. They appeal to different audiences. But there are certainly similarities to contend with as well. They are both big-budget blockbuster sequels in massive franchises. They both hail from Warner Bros. And, perhaps most importantly, they were both released in theaters and on HBO Max in the U.S. on the same day. So viewers had the option to watch them both at home.

Critical reception is also worth looking at. Godzilla vs. Kong, directed by Adam Wingard, currently holds a 75 percent critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It is accompanied by a stellar 93 percent audience score. Director Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman 1984, on the other hand, didn't fare as well. Gal Gadot's solo DC sequel holds a 59 percent critic rating to go with a 74 percent audience score. That, coupled with more movie theaters being opened and conditions improving, helped push the follow-up to 2019's Godzilla: King of the Monsters to a monstrous box office debut.

More than anything, this illustrates a few key things for the industry. For one, people are ready to get back to the movies. After a brutal year that forced change in Hollywood, with streaming becoming the dominant force, it seems movie theaters will still have a key role to play going forward. It also means that fewer blockbusters will likely be delayed as things are only expected to improve from here on out. Save for Tenet, 2020 saw few big movies arrive in theaters at all due to the adverse conditions. Godzilla vs. Kong is in theaters and on HBO Max now. These numbers come to us via Box Office Mojo.