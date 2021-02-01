The Godzilla vs. Kong trailer could very well end up taking one particular YouTube crown from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The long-awaited movie was supposed to open theaters back in November 2020, but that was obviously not able to happen. The public health crisis is still going on, and, as of this writing, over 60% of movie theaters in North America remain closed. However, Legendary was able to work out a deal with Warner Bros. to bring Godzilla vs. Kong to theaters and HBO Max sooner than originally anticipated, which has brought the excitement level up considerably.

#GodzillaVsKong trailer is already the 4th most-liked Hollywood movie trailer ever on YouTube



1️⃣ 'Avengers: Infinity War' — 3.7M



2️⃣ 'Avengers: Endgame' — 3.2M



3️⃣ 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' — 1.9M



4️⃣ 'Godzilla vs. Kong' — 1.5M



5️⃣ 'Detective Pikachu' — 1.4M pic.twitter.com/EFn0wL19dy — Fandom (@getFANDOM) February 1, 2021

As it stands, Godzilla Vs Kong is the fourth-most liked Hollywood movie on YouTube. It is currently tied with the first Black Widow trailer at 1.5 million likes. Up next is Spider-Man: Far From Home with 1.9 million likes, while Avengers: Endgame and Infinity War has 3.2 million likes and 3.7 million likes, respectively. As it stands, Godzilla vs. Kong has a ways to go, but the goal has been set and it looks like the two monsters want all the likes they can get. Will they be able to smash the record held by the MCU?

The response to the Godzilla vs. Kong trailer has been off the charts since it debuted late last month. Director Adam Wingard took to social media to thank all the fans for their enthusiasm, while sharing some of his favorite reaction videos to the trailer. "Watching the Godzilla vs. Kong trailer blow up across the internet has been one of the greatest experiences of my life. I can't thank you all enough for making the launch such a success," he said. Wingard went on and had this to say.

"When directing a big movie like this it takes years off of your life! It's a long difficult process that sometimes feels like there is no end in sight! Just look at my beard before and after GVK, I barely had any grey hairs and now I look like f***ing Santa Clause! BUT NOTHING has rejuvenated me more than being able to watch the excitement to the trailer online in the many fan reaction videos. This is what it's all about. I may not be able to enjoy this with ya'll in a cinema just yet but to see and hear the excitement in these trailer reaction videos has made this long journey worthwhile. I worked with WB on creating this video mashup of fan reactions as a way of showing my gratitude and if you check out the link in my bio I personally edited seven straight minutes of my favorite trailer reactions online. Please feel free to share."

Godzilla vs. Kong is all set to hit theaters and premiere on HBO Max March 31st. Back in December, Warner Bros. announced that all of their 2021 movies were going to open in theaters and on HBO Max on the same day, which shocked the industry. The announcement even shocked Legendary, who had no idea that was going to happen. Needless to say, some deals had to be restructured to move ahead. Luckily, they were able to reach an agreement on Godzilla vs. Kong to come in a few months.

Legendary also has Dune set to come out this year, but it is unclear if Warner Bros. has been able to come to an agreement about that particular release. For now, all eyes are on Godzilla vs. Kong, which could very well end up taking the MCU's most-liked status on YouTube away with its first trailer. The Fandom Twitter account was the first to reveal the most-liked Hollywood movie trailers.