It's official time to kick off the awards show madness in Hollywood, as the nominations for the 76th annual Golden Globes were announced this morning. The nominations were made live direct from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, California.

Leading the charge for movies this year is director Adam McKay's Dick Cheney biopic Vice. It picked up a total of 6 nominations, though some might be surprised to see the movie nominated in the Comedy or Musical category for Best Picture instead of Drama.

Also on the docket with nominations from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the organization behind the Globes are A Star Is Born, The Favourite and Green Book, which all picked up 3 nominations apiece.

Related: Wonder Woman Fans Protest Director's Golden Globes Snub

The Golden Globes looks at both film and TV, with The Assassination of Gianni Versace leading the television side of things. It garnered 4 nominations in total. Also coming in heavy were HBO's Barry, The Kominsky Method, and Homecoming, which each scored 3 nominations. Also scoring 3 nominations are the TV shows Sharp Objects, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and A Very English Scandal.

The nominees for both film and TV were presented by Terry Crews, Danai Gurira, Leslie Mann, and Christian Slater. Golden Globe ambassador Isan Elba, Hollywood Foreign Press Association president Meher Tatna and Dick Clark Productions executive VP of television Barry Adelman joined them this morning at the Beverly Hilton.

This year's Golden Globes will be televised on January 6. Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg were announced yesterday as the hosts of the 2019 ceremony. You can check out a full list of the nominees below.

BEST MOTION PICTURE - DRAMA Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star Is Born

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE - DRAMA Glenn Close (The Wife)

Lady Gaga ( A Star Is Born )

) Nicole Kidman (Destroyer)

Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)

Rosamund Pike (A Private War)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE - DRAMA Bradley Cooper ( A Star Is Born )

) Willem Dafoe (At Eternity's Gate)

Lucas Hedges (Boy Erased)

Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody)

John David Washington (BlacKkKlansman)

BEST MOTION PICTURE - MUSICAL OR COMEDY Crazy Rich Asians

The Favourite

Green Book

Mary Poppins Returns

Vice

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE - MUSICAL OR COMEDY Emily Blunt (Mary Poppins Returns)

Olivia Colman ( The Favourite )

) Elsie Fisher (Eighth Grade)

Charlize Theron (Tully)

Constance Wu (Crazy Rich Asians)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE - MUSICAL OR COMEDY Christian Bale ( Vice )

) Lin-Manuel Miranda (Mary Poppins Returns)

Viggo Mortensen ( Green Book )

) Robert Redford (The Old Man & the Gun)

John C. Reilly (Stan & Ollie)

BEST MOTION PICTURE - ANIMATED Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

BEST MOTION PICTURE - FOREIGN LANGUAGE Capernaum

Girl

Never Look Away

Roma

Shoplifters

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE Amy Adams ( Vice ) Claire Foy (First Man) Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk)

) Claire Foy (First Man) Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk) Emma Stone ( The Favourite )

) Rachel Weisz (The Favourite)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE Mahershala Ali ( Green Book )

) Timothee Chalamet (Beautiful Boy)

Adam Driver (BlacKkKlansman)

Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)

Sam Rockwell (Vice)

BEST DIRECTOR - MOTION PICTURE Bradley Cooper ( A Star Is Born )

) Alfonso Cuaron (Roma)

Peter Farrelly ( Green Book )

) Spike Lee (BlacKkKlansman)

Adam McKay (Vice)

BEST SCREENPLAY - MOTION PICTURE Alfonso Cuaron (Roma)

Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara ( The Favourite ) Barry Jenkins (If Beale Street Could Talk)

) Barry Jenkins (If Beale Street Could Talk) Adam McKay ( Vice )

) Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie (Green Book)

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE - MOTION PICTURE Marco Beltrami (A Quiet Place)

Alexandre Desplat (Isle of Dogs)

Ludwig Göransson (Black Panther)

Justin Hurwitz (First Man)

Marc Shaiman (Mary Poppins Returns)

BEST ORIGINAL SONG - MOTION PICTURE "All the Stars" (Black Panther)

"Girl in the Movies" (Dumplin')

"Requiem For a Private War" (A Private War)

"Revelation' (Boy Erased)

"Shallow" (A Star Is Born)

BEST TELEVISION SERIES - DRAMA The Americans

Bodyguard

Homecoming

Killing Eve

Pose

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES - DRAMA Caitriona Balfe (Outlander)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Julia Roberts (Homecoming)

Keri Russell (The Americans)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES - DRAMA Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Stephan James (Homecoming)

Richard Madden (Bodyguard)

Billy Porter (Pose)

Matthew Rhys (The Americans)

BEST TELEVISION SERIES - MUSICAL OR COMEDY Barry (HBO)

The Good Place (NBC)

Kidding (Showtime)

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES - MUSICAL OR COMEDY Kristen Bell (The Good Place)

Candice Bergen (Murphy Brown)

Alison Brie (Glow)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Debra Messing (Will & Grace)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES - MUSICAL OR COMEDY Sasha Baron Cohen (Who Is America?)

Jim Carrey (Kidding)

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Bill Hader (Barry)

BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION The Alienist (TNT)

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)

Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)

Sharp Objects (HBO)

A Very English Scandal (Amazon)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION Amy Adams (Sharp Objects)

Patricia Arquette (Escape at Dannemora)

Connie Britton (Dirty John)

Laura Dern (The Tale)

Regina King (Seven Seconds)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION Antonio Banderas (Genius: Picasso)

Daniel Bruhl (The Alienist)

Darren Criss (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)

Benedict Cumberbatch (Patrick Melrose)

Hugh Grant (A Very English Scandal)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Patricia Clarkson (Sharp Objects)

Penelope Cruz (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)

Thandie Newton (Westworld)

Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid's Tale)