The Hollywood Foreign Press announced Tuesday that America's favorite actor, Tom Hanks, will receive the Cecil B. deMille Award at the 77th annual Golden Globes. HFPA president Lorenzo Soria had this to say in a statement.

"The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is proud to bestow the 2020 Cecil B. deMille Award to Tom Hanks. For more than three decades, he's captivated audiences with rich and playful characters that we've grown to love and admire. As compelling as he is on the silver screen, he's equally so behind the camera as a writer, producer and director. We're honored to include Mr. Hanks with such luminaries as Oprah Winfrey, George Clooney, Meryl Streep, Martin Scorsese, and Barbra Streisand to name a few."

Those few are also joined by Robert De Niro, Robin Williams, Steven Spielberg, Denzel Washington, Jodie Foster, Sophia Loren and Sidney Poitier. The Cecil B. DeMille Award winner is identified by HFPA as someone who, "has made a lasting impact on the film industry." With over 50 producing credits, over 90 acting credits and fifteen Golden Globe nominations, Hanks is a perfect choice for such an honor.

The beloved actor's career in entertainment goes back almost 40 years. He first picked up traction in the 1980s with guest appearances on hit shows such as The Love Boat, Happy Days and Family Ties. Although he was no stranger to the big screen, 1984's Splash and 1988's Big made Hanks' feature film career soar. He starred in the comedy crime drama Turner & Hooch in 1989, and then reunited with Big director Penny Marshall for the hilarious A League of Their Own where he played the alcoholic coach that uttered the phrase you recognize even if you didn't see the film, "There's no crying in baseball!"

He followed up the women's baseball comedy, with a romantic comedy favorite Sleepless in Seattle. A year later, Hanks portrayal of a lawyer with AIDS in Philadelphia earned him his first Academy Award. The following year, he took home another Oscar for Forrest Gump.

The 1990s continued as such with Hanks appearing in acclaimed films Apollo 13, You've Got Mail and The Green Mile. He also starred in Saving Private Ryan from director Steven Spielberg. The prolific filmmaker and Hanks would go on to collaborate in four more films including Catch Me If You Can with Leonardo DiCaprio, The Terminal with Catherine Zeta-Jones, Bridge of Spies and The Post alongside Meryl Streep.

Hanks' career has yet to slow down. He has lent his voice to the Disney/Pixar's Sheriff Woody in every Toy Story film including the most recent Toy Story 4. He has also ventured into biopics in recent years, having tackled Walt Disney in the period drama Saving Mr. Banks, Richard Phillips in Captain Phillips and Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger in 2016's Sully. His most recent journey into the genre is quite possibly one of the best unions of actor and subject to date. Hanks can next be seen in Sony's A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood where he portrays Mister Rogers, because who else could possibly do it?

You can see this cultural icon when the Golden Globes air on January 5, 2020. This news comes via Variety.