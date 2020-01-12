Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are returning to host the 2021 Golden Globes. This will mark the fourth time that the duo have hosted the annual event. Just like Ricky Gervais, Fey and Poehler claimed that the third time hosting was going to be their last, only to return yet again. The last time they took over hosting duties was in 2015 after taking over the two years prior. NBC announced the news during the Television Critics Association's Winter Press Tour in Pasadena over the weekend. NBC Entertainment chairman Paul Telegdy had this to say in a statement.

"NBC has long been the home to two of the funniest people on the planet - Tina Fey and Amy Poehler - and we didn't want to wait any longer to share the great news that they'll be hosting the Globes once again."

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association's president Lorenzo Soria added, "There's no denying that Tina Fey and Amy Poehler's comedic chemistry is infectious. We can't wait to see the dynamic duo return to the Golden Globes stage." There's a lot of people who are going to be happy about seeing Tina Fey and Amy Poehler return to the stage after a 6-year hiatus. Ricky Gervais hosted the Golden Globes last weekend and came under fire for some of his material during the monologue.

The date for the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony has not yet been announced. While this will be the fourth time hosting for Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, Ricky Gervais has hosted five times, though he insists, for real this time, that he won't ever come back to the annual event. The comedian says this every year, so it will be interesting to see if he decides to come back after this year's attack on the entertainment industry. He'll more than likely come back.

Tina Fey is currently developing a new series for NBC that will star Ted Danson as the mayor of Los Angeles. Holly Hunter also stars in the untitled comedy. As for Amy Poehler, she is an executive producer Netflix's Russian Doll and also executive produces and co-host's Making It. If that wasn't enough, Poehler is an executive producer and co-star of the upcoming animated series Duncanville, which will air on Fox.

Amy Poehler and Tina Fey are going to have a pretty busy year as they prepare for the 2021 Golden Globes. That's also plenty of time to start collecting material for their monologue, which will undoubtedly be just as hilarious as their last three. This year's event went down in ratings from last year, so it will be interesting to see if Fey and Poehler can bring more viewers on board with their surprise return. The Golden Globe hosting duty new was first announced by the Golden Globes Twitter account.

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are returning as co-hosts for the 78th Golden Globe® Awards in 2021! pic.twitter.com/eEPClMrcbK — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 11, 2020