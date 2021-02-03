The 78th annual Golden Globes nominations have been announced. 2021's event will honor the best in film and television of 2020, as chosen by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. As usual, the nominations cover a wide variety of performances, shows, and movies, while also providing a peek at would could happen at the Academy Awards. Today's nominations were announced by Taraji P. Henson and Sarah Jessica Parker, who have each won a Golden Globe or two over the course of their lengthy careers.

2020 saw most major studios take their movies and push them to 2021 and beyond, as the pandemic continues. With that being said, streaming titles are dominating the 2020 Golden Globe Awards. Netflix's Mank is leading the pack with six nominations, including the Best Motion Picture Drama category, where it will compete against Aaron Sorkin's The Trial of the Chicago 7, which picked up five more nominations, also for Netflix. Chloé Zhao's Nomadland, Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman, and Florian Zeller's The Father, are also nominated for Best Motion Picture Drama category.

Sacha Baron Cohen was able to pick up three Golden Globe Awards nominations. Baron Cohen earned two acting nominations, Best Supporting Actor for The Trial of the Chicago 7 and Best Actor (Comedy/Musical) for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm. In addition, the comedian is also nominated as a producer on Borat 2 for Best Motion Picture (Comedy/Musical). Maria Bakalova's performance alongside Baron Cohen earned her a Best Supporting Actress nomination, bringing three total nominations for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm. Baron Cohen has already said that he will hire Rudy Giuliani to contest the Golden Globe Awards if he loses any of the awards.

In the TV nominations, it looks like Schitt's Creek could sweep the Golden Globe Awards just like it did at the Emmys. Catherine O'Hara, Eugene Levy, Dan Levy, and Annie Murphy all got nominated for awards this year. In the Best Supporting Actor and Actress categories, which are divided by genres, Dan Levy and Murphy are the only ones in the category hailing from a comedy. Many believe that the comedy on its own will end up sweeping again, even though it's up against some stiff competition. It will compete against Ted Lasso, Emily in Paris, The Flight Attendant, and The Great.

The 78th annual Golden Globe Awards are all set to air on February 28th, 2021. The event is happening nearly 2 months later than normal, due to the public health crisis. Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, were announced as hosts back in 2020. This marks the fourth time that the two women have hosted together. After a strange 2020, it will be interesting to see what Fey and Poehler bring to the table this year. You can check out a complete list of the Golden Globe Awards nominees below, thanks to the official Golden Globes website.

BEST MOTION PICTURE - DRAMA

The Father (Sony Pictures Classics)

Mank (Netflix)

Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)

Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE - DRAMA

Viola Davis (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom)

Andra Day (The United States vs. Billie Holiday)

Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman)

Frances McDormand (Nomadland)

Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE - DRAMA

Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal)

Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom)

Anthony Hopkins (The Father)

Gary Oldman (Mank)

Tahar Rahim (The Mauritanian)

BEST MOTION PICTURE - MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (Amazon Studios)

Hamilton (Walt Disney Pictures)

Palm Springs (Neon)

Music (Vertical Entertainment)

The Prom (Netflix)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE - MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)

Kate Hudson (Music)

Michelle Pfeiffer (French Exit)

Rosamund Pike (I Care a Lot)

Anya Taylor-Joy (Emma)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE - MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Sacha Baron Cohen (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)

James Corden (The Prom)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton)

Dev Patel (The Personal History of David Copperfield)

Andy Samberg (Palm Springs)

BEST MOTION PICTURE - ANIMATED

The Croods: A New Age (Universal Pictures)

Onward (Walt Disney Pictures)

Over the Moon (Netflix)

Soul (Walt Disney Pictures)

Wolfwalkers (Cartoon Saloon)

BEST MOTION PICTURE - FOREIGN LANGUAGE

Another Round (Samuel Goldwyn Films)

La Llorona (Shudder)

The Life Ahead (Netflix)

Minari (A24)

Two of Us (Magnolia Pictures)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy)

Olivia Colman (The Father)

Jodie Foster (The Mauritanian)

Amanda Seyfried (Mank)

Helena Zengel (News of the World)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial of the Chicago 7)

Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah)

Jared Leto (The Little Things)

Bill Murray (On the Rocks)

Leslie Odom, Jr. (One Night in Miami)

BEST DIRECTOR - MOTION PICTURE

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)

David Fincher, Mank (Netflix)

Regina King, One Night in Miami (Amazon Studios)

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)

BEST SCREENPLAY - MOTION PICTURE

Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)

Mank (Netflix)

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)

The Father (Sony Pictures Classics)

Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE - MOTION PICTURE

The Midnight Sky (Netflix) - Alexandre Desplat

Tenet (Warner Bros.) - Ludwig Göransson

News of the World (Universal Pictures) - James Newton Howard

Mank (Netflix) - Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

Soul (Pixar) - Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste

BEST ORIGINAL SONG - MOTION PICTURE

"Fight for You" from Judas and the Black Messiah (Warner Bros.) - H.E.R., Dernst Emile II, Tiara Thomas

"Hear My Voice" from The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix) - Daniel Pemberton, Celeste

"Io Si (Seen)" from The Life Ahead (Netflix) - Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccolò Agliardi

"Speak Now" from One Night in Miami (Amazon Studios) - Leslie Odom Jr, Sam Ashworth

"Tigress & Tweed" from The United States vs. Billie Holliday (Hulu) - Andra Day, Raphael Saadiq

BEST TELEVISION SERIES - DRAMA

The Crown (Netflix)

Lovecraft Country (HBO Max)

The Mandalorian (Disney Plus)

Ozark (Netflix)

Ratched (Netflix)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES - DRAMA

Olivia Colman (The Crown)

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Emma Corrin (The Crown)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Sarah Paulson (Ratched)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES - DRAMA

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Josh O'Connor (The Crown)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Al Pacino (Hunters)

Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason)

BEST TELEVISION SERIES - MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Emily in Paris (Netflix)

The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

The Great (Hulu)

Schitt's Creek (CBC)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV Plus)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES - MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Lily Collins (Emily in Paris)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Jane Levy (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist)

Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES - MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Don Cheadle (Black Monday)

Nicholas Hoult (The Great)

Eugene Levy (Schitt's Creek)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Ramy Youssef (Ramy)

BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Normal People (Hulu/BBC)

The Queen's Gambit (Netflix)

Small Axe (Amazon Studios/BBC)

The Undoing (HBO)

Unorthodox (Netflix)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America)

Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People)

Shira Haas (Unorthodox)

Nicole Kidman (The Undoing)

Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen's Gambit)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Bryan Cranston (Your Honor)

Jeff Daniels (The Comey Rule)

Hugh Grant (The Undoing)

Ethan Hawke (The Good Lord Bird)

Mark Ruffalo ("Know This Much Is True)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Gillian Anderson (The Crown)

Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)

Julia Garner (Ozark)

Annie Murphy (Schitt's Creek)

Cynthia Nixon (Ratched)