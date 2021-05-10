The Golden Globes will not air on NBC next year. Following increasing pressure to reform, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has been dealt a major blow as the network that has partnered with them on the awards show for years now has dropped next year's telecast. Though, NBC has left the door open for a return, assuming the HFPA can enact major reform within its organization.

NBC has confirmed that they will not air the Golden Globes next year. It is unclear if the HFPA will have the opportunity to find another broadcasting partner. Even if that is possible the move signifies just how ugly the situation has become as more people and companies in Hollywood apply pressure to the HFPA, demanding major changes. NBC had this to say about it in a statement.

"We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform. However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right. As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes. Assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023."

Amazon and Netflix had previously cut ties with the HFPA, the somewhat mysterious critics association behind the Golden Globes. Unlike the Academy Awards, The HFPA doesn't reveal its members publicly. Following the outcry from many in Hollywood after this year's ceremony, the HFPA put forth a May 6 deadline "to increase transparency in our organization and build a more inclusive community." On May 6, the group's members voted in favor of changes that would seemingly address some of the concerns that have been brought to the forefront in recent weeks. At the time, HFPA president Ali Sar had this to say.

"Today's overwhelming vote to reform the Association reaffirms our commitment to change. That's why we've already taken some action that will allow us to make swift progress. Because we understand the urgency and issue of transparency, we will be continuously updating the members as we move forward in making our organization more inclusive and diverse. Again, we understand that the hard work starts now. We remain dedicated to becoming a better organization and an example of diversity, transparency and accountability in the industry."

It all boils down to inclusion and transparency. Many powerful figures in Hollywood want to see the HFPA make better strides toward diversity within its ranks. But to do that, transparency has to be part of the equation. The movies recently made were not viewed as enough. Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo and other stars have called the group out in recent weeks. Tom Cruise has even returned his three Golden Globes to the organization.

Various reports have indicated that Tom Cruise sent his trophies to the HFPA headquarters. Cruise won Best Actor for his work in Jerry Maguire and Born on the Fourth of July and Best Supporting for Magnolia. It is expected that other actors may follow suit, which could further complicate things for the organization.

This also could throw a major wrench in the gears for awards season next year. The Golden Globes are perhaps second only to the Oscars, in terms of importance and notoriety. Though, it is worth noting that ratings for the Golden Globes broadcast have dropped significantly in recent years. This year's broadcast took a nosedive, dropping more than 60 percent and bringing in shy of 7 million viewers. This news comes to us via NBC News.