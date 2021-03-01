When Ma Rainey's Black Bottom released last year, the absence of Chadwick Boseman during the press run was majorly felt. But it didn't diminish the awe-inspiring magic he managed to cast with his character of the trumpeter Levee Green. It was a role that has won the actor many accolades posthumously and last night, he received his first ever Golden Globe for Best Actor for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, an award that was accepted by his wife, Taylor Simone Ledward, who also shared a moving Golden Globes speech in his memory.
Chadwick Boseman died in August last year of colon cancer at the age of 43. While Ma Rainey's Black Bottom was yet to be released, he had finished shooting for the same even as he battled the complications arising from his debilitating cancer, underwent many surgeries as well as chemotherapy. Such was the dedication that Boseman possessed and it has always translated to his characters on-screen.
Today, with him winning the title of Best Actor, he has become the first Black actor to be honoured with the Golden Globe award posthumously. He has also been nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award and a Critics Choice Award for his role in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.
It was Taylor Simone Ledward who appeared on her late husband's behalf to accept the award and shared what Boseman would have most probably said had he still been here.
"He would say something beautiful, something inspiring, something that would amplify that little voice inside of all of us that tells you you can. That tells you to keep going, that calls you back to what you are meant to be doing at this moment in history. He would thank God. He would thank his parents. He would thank his ancestors for their guidance and their sacrifices."He would thank his incredible team: Michael Greene, Azeem Chiba, Nicki Fioravante, Evelyn O'Neill, Chris Huvane, Logan Coles. He would thank his team on set for this film: Deidra Dixon, Sian Richards, Craig Anthony and Andrew Carlone.""He would thank Mr. George C. Wolfe, Mr. Denzel Washington, lots of people at Netflix. He would thank Ms. Viola Davis, Mr. Glynn Turman, Mr. Michael Potts, Mr. Colman Domingo, Ms. Taylour Paige, Mr. Dusan Brown. And I don't have his words. But we have to take all the moments to celebrate those we love, so thank you, H.F.P.A., for this opportunity to do exactly that. And honey, you keep 'em coming. Thank you."
The others actors nominated in the Best Actor category were Riz Ahmed for Sound of Metal, Gary Oldman for Mank, Anthony Hopkins for The Father, and Tahar Rahim for The Mauritanian. Given his nomination streak this award's season, chances are that Boseman will score a nomination in the Best Actor category at the Oscars as well.
Boseman's co-star in the film, Viola Davis was also nominated in the Best Actress category at the Golden Globe Awards but lost to Andra Day (The United States vs Billie Holiday). You can listen to Simone Ledward's complete speech here.