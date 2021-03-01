When Ma Rainey's Black Bottom released last year, the absence of Chadwick Boseman during the press run was majorly felt. But it didn't diminish the awe-inspiring magic he managed to cast with his character of the trumpeter Levee Green. It was a role that has won the actor many accolades posthumously and last night, he received his first ever Golden Globe for Best Actor for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, an award that was accepted by his wife, Taylor Simone Ledward, who also shared a moving Golden Globes speech in his memory.

Chadwick Boseman died in August last year of colon cancer at the age of 43. While Ma Rainey's Black Bottom was yet to be released, he had finished shooting for the same even as he battled the complications arising from his debilitating cancer, underwent many surgeries as well as chemotherapy. Such was the dedication that Boseman possessed and it has always translated to his characters on-screen.

Today, with him winning the title of Best Actor, he has become the first Black actor to be honoured with the Golden Globe award posthumously. He has also been nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award and a Critics Choice Award for his role in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

It was Taylor Simone Ledward who appeared on her late husband's behalf to accept the award and shared what Boseman would have most probably said had he still been here.