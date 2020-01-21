Is that Tom Hanks and Henry Winkler feud over Turner and Hooch still going strong? Sure seems that way if the last month has anything to say about it. The glitzy, glamorous world of Hollywood is a dramatic one, and though it is often the usual culprits arguing and feuding over whose ego is bigger, every now and then news of a shared hatred between two actors gets out and cuts you to the core.

Well, this happened last year when word spread that Hollywood nice-guys Tom Hanks and Henry Winkler have a beef that is 30-years in the making, and just as we had all gotten over it, the recent Golden Globes ceremony has come along to refresh our memories.

As Tom Hanks was awarded the honor of the Cecil B. DeMille Award, stealing all of our hearts with his cosy, reassuring smile and natural warmth, an incredible montage showcasing his wonderful career played for the audience. This of course included a few snippets from the beloved 1989 Disney dog movie Turner & Hooch, at which time the camera flashed to Henry Winkler sitting in the crowd, with a very disapproving look on his face.

As we all now know, this look was directed at the movie Turner and Hooch, a subject matter that irks the beloved Happy Days star and was the battleground upon which the decade long feud between Winkler and Hanks began. Winkler has spoken about this soul-crushing clash before, with the actor stating that he and Hanks simply did not get along.

"Let's just say ... I got along better with Hooch than I did with Turner."

Oh dear. Hearing it all again is no less disappointing than it was the first time. Sadly, it sounds like Henry Winkler had a terrible time with the movie, with the actor/director in fact parting ways with production after only two weeks.

"I was directing that movie for 13 days and then I was called into (producer) Jeff Katzenberg's office and he said, 'You have everything with you? Go home.' I got along great, great with that dog. Love that dog."

If Tom Hanks and Henry Winkler can't get along, is there really any hope for any of us? Winkler was in attendance at the Golden Globes for his sixth nomination, this time for HBO's hit man comedy Barry, where he plays an acting coach to Bill Hader's titular hit man-turned-aspiring-performer.

Unfortunately Winkler's night was already beset with disappointment as he did not take the award the home, and was then forced to watch his mortal enemy take the stage and be celebrated for the icon that he is. Perhaps Hanks and Winkler can reunite and mend their ways somehow with the upcoming Disney+ TV remake of Turner and Hooch?

Hanks is now up for Best Supporting Actor at the Academy Awards for his performance in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, and as for Turner & Hooch, the movie is reportedly being rebooted for television by Disney+ and is to be helmed by the creator of Burn Notice. It seems poor Henry Winkler just can't catch a break. This comes to us from The Golden Globes Awards.