The 77th Golden Globe Awards were held earlier this evening and Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood dominated. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association honored the best in movies and television, while Ricky Gervais gave out a pretty healthy roast of all things Hollywood.
Joaquin Phoenix took home the award for Best Actor award for his performance in Joker, while Fleabag took home some awards on the TV side of things. It was a big night full of surprises. You can check out a list of the 2020 Golden Globes winners and nominees below.
BEST MOTION PICTURE - DRAMA
- 1917
- Joker
- Marriage Story
- The Irishman
- The Two Popes
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE - DRAMA
- Renée Zellweger, Judy
- Charlize Theron, Bombshell
- Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
- Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
- Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE - DRAMA
- Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
- Adam Driver, Marriage Story
- Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
- Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
- Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari
BEST MOTION PICTURE - MUSICAL OR COMEDY
- Once Upon a Time In Hollywood
- Dolemite Is My Name
- Jojo Rabbit
- Rocketman
- Knives Out
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE - MUSICAL OR COMEDY
- Awkwafina, The Farewell
- Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart
- Emma Thompson, Late Night
- Ana de Armas, Knives Out
- Cate Blanchett, Where'd You Go, Bernadette
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE - MUSICAL OR COMEDY
- Taron Egerton, Rocketman
- Roman Griffith Davis, Jojo Rabbit
- Daniel Craig, Knives Out
- Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name
- Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time In Hollywood
BEST MOTION PICTURE - ANIMATED
- Missing Link
- Frozen II
- Toy Story 4
- How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
- The Lion King
BEST MOTION PICTURE - FOREIGN LANGUAGE
- Parasite
- The Farewell
- Pain and Glory
- Portrait of a Lady on Fire
- Les Misérables
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE
- Laura Dern, Marriage Story
- Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
- Annette Bening, The Report
- Margot Robbie, Bombshell
- Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE
- Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time In Hollywood
- Al Pacino, The Irishman
- Joe Pesci, The Irishman
- Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
- Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
BEST DIRECTOR - MOTION PICTURE
- Sam Mendes, 1917
- Bong Joon-Ho, Parasite
- Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
- Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time In Hollywood
- Todd Phillips, Joker
BEST SCREENPLAY - MOTION PICTURE
- Once Upon a Time In Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino
- The Irishman
- Parasite
- Marriage Story
- The Two Popes
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE - MOTION PICTURE
- Hildur Guðnadóttir, Joker
- Thomas Newman, 1917
- Alexandre Desplat, Little Women
- Randy Newman, Marriage Story
- Daniel Pemberton, Motherless Brooklyn
BEST ORIGINAL SONG - MOTION PICTURE
- "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again," Rocketman
- "Beautiful Ghosts," Cats
- "Into the Unknown," Frozen II
- "Spirit," The Lion King
- "Stand Up," Harriet
BEST TELEVISION SERIES - DRAMA
- Succession (HBO)
- The Crown (Netflix)
- The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
- Killing Eve (BBC America)
- Big Little Lies (HBO)
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES - DRAMA
- Olivia Colman, The Crown (Netflix)
- Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
- Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
- Jodie Comer, Killing Eve (BBC America)
- Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies (HBO)
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES - DRAMA
- Brian Cox, Succession (HBO)
- Billy Porter, Pose (FX)
- Tobias Menzies, The Crown (Netflix)
- Kit Harington, Game of Thrones (HBO)
- Rami Malek, Mr. Robot (USA)
BEST TELEVISION SERIES - MUSICAL OR COMEDY
- Fleabag (Amazon)
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
- Barry (HBO)
- The Politician (Netflix)
- The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES - MUSICAL OR COMEDY
- Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag (Amazon)
- Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
- Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll (Netflix)
- Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida (Showtime)
- Christina Applegate, Dead to Me (Netflix)
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES - MUSICAL OR COMEDY
- Ramy Youssef, Ramy (Hulu)
- Bill Hader, Barry (HBO)
- Ben Platt, The Politician (Netflix)
- Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
- Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself (Netflix)
BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
- Chernobyl (HBO)
- Unbelievable (Netflix)
- Fosse/Verdon (FX)
- The Loudest Voice (Showtime)
- Catch-22 (Hulu)
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
- Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon (FX)
- Merritt Weaver, Unbelievable (Netflix)
- Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable (Netflix)
- Joey King, The Act (Hulu)
- Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great (HBO)
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
- Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice (Showtime)
- Jared Harris, Chernobyl (HBO)
- Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy (Netflix)
- Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon (FX)
- Christopher Abbott, Catch 22 (Hulu)
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
- Patricia Arquette, The Act (Hulu)
- Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies (HBO)
- Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown (Netflix)
- Emily Watson, Chernobyl (HBO)
- Toni Collette, Unbelievable (Netflix)
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
- Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl (HBO)
- Andrew Scott, Fleabag (Amazon)
- Kieran Culkin, Succession (HBO)
- Henry Winkler, Barry (HBO)
- Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method (Netflix)