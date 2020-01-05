The 77th Golden Globe Awards were held earlier this evening and Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood dominated. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association honored the best in movies and television, while Ricky Gervais gave out a pretty healthy roast of all things Hollywood.

Joaquin Phoenix took home the award for Best Actor award for his performance in Joker, while Fleabag took home some awards on the TV side of things. It was a big night full of surprises. You can check out a list of the 2020 Golden Globes winners and nominees below.

BEST MOTION PICTURE - DRAMA RELATED: 2020 Golden Globes Nominations Have Arrived 1917

Joker

Marriage Story

The Irishman

The Two Popes

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE - DRAMA Renée Zellweger, Judy

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE - DRAMA Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari

BEST MOTION PICTURE - MUSICAL OR COMEDY Once Upon a Time In Hollywood

Dolemite Is My Name

Jojo Rabbit

Rocketman

Knives Out

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE - MUSICAL OR COMEDY Awkwafina, The Farewell

Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart

Emma Thompson, Late Night

Ana de Armas, Knives Out

Cate Blanchett, Where'd You Go, Bernadette

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE - MUSICAL OR COMEDY Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Roman Griffith Davis, Jojo Rabbit

Daniel Craig, Knives Out

Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time In Hollywood

BEST MOTION PICTURE - ANIMATED Missing Link

Frozen II

Toy Story 4

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

The Lion King

BEST MOTION PICTURE - FOREIGN LANGUAGE Parasite

The Farewell

Pain and Glory

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Les Misérables

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Annette Bening, The Report

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time In Hollywood

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

BEST DIRECTOR - MOTION PICTURE Sam Mendes, 1917

Bong Joon-Ho, Parasite

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time In Hollywood

Todd Phillips, Joker

BEST SCREENPLAY - MOTION PICTURE Once Upon a Time In Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino

The Irishman

Parasite

Marriage Story

The Two Popes

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE - MOTION PICTURE Hildur Guðnadóttir, Joker

Thomas Newman, 1917

Alexandre Desplat, Little Women

Randy Newman, Marriage Story

Daniel Pemberton, Motherless Brooklyn

BEST ORIGINAL SONG - MOTION PICTURE "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again," Rocketman

"Beautiful Ghosts," Cats

"Into the Unknown," Frozen II

"Spirit," The Lion King

"Stand Up," Harriet

BEST TELEVISION SERIES - DRAMA Succession (HBO)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Killing Eve (BBC America)

Big Little Lies (HBO)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES - DRAMA Olivia Colman, The Crown (Netflix)

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve (BBC America)

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies (HBO)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES - DRAMA Brian Cox, Succession (HBO)

Billy Porter, Pose (FX)

Tobias Menzies, The Crown (Netflix)

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones (HBO)

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot (USA)

BEST TELEVISION SERIES - MUSICAL OR COMEDY Fleabag (Amazon)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Barry (HBO)

The Politician (Netflix)

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES - MUSICAL OR COMEDY Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag (Amazon)

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll (Netflix)

Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida (Showtime)

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me (Netflix)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES - MUSICAL OR COMEDY Ramy Youssef, Ramy (Hulu)

Bill Hader, Barry (HBO)

Ben Platt, The Politician (Netflix)

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself (Netflix)

BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION Chernobyl (HBO)

Unbelievable (Netflix)

Fosse/Verdon (FX)

The Loudest Voice (Showtime)

Catch-22 (Hulu)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon (FX)

Merritt Weaver, Unbelievable (Netflix)

Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable (Netflix)

Joey King, The Act (Hulu)

Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great (HBO)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice (Showtime)

Jared Harris, Chernobyl (HBO)

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy (Netflix)

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon (FX)

Christopher Abbott, Catch 22 (Hulu)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION Patricia Arquette, The Act (Hulu)

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies (HBO)

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown (Netflix)

Emily Watson, Chernobyl (HBO)

Toni Collette, Unbelievable (Netflix)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl (HBO)

Andrew Scott, Fleabag (Amazon)

Kieran Culkin, Succession (HBO)

Henry Winkler, Barry (HBO)

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method (Netflix)