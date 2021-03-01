Last night we got a precursor taste to what will happen when the Oscars come around in a few months. The 2021 Golden Globes have now come and gone, leaving a number of very talented individuals with a shiny new trophy that will no doubt adorn their mantel at home. Considering the real-world drama that the entertainment industry has been through this year amid the ongoing global circumstances, this year's event was still brimming with brilliant, innovative, surprising slices of cinema.

As with every year the Golden Globes offered some unpredictable victories as in the case of Jodie Foster, who won for best supporting role in the legal drama The Mauritanian, taking home her first Golden Globe since her win way back in 1992 with Silence of the Lambs. Andra Day was also awarded for her central performance in the biographical drama The United States vs. Billie Holiday, beating more seasoned actresses Viola Davis and Frances McDormand. The event also saw Chadwick Boseman posthumously take home the award for Best Performance for his work in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

On the small screen, The Crown continued to be a huge hit with a total of four wins, while Netflix's The Queen's Gambit saw victory for both the show itself and for actress Anya Taylor-Joy. Award favorites Nomadland and Borat Subsequent Moviefilm also scored several wins, while titles that once seemed poised to score big, such as David Fincher's Mank and the revenge thriller Promising Young Woman came away empty handed.

The Golden Globes this year have arrived in a fog of controversy regarding the diversity of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. The organization's decision to not nominate several notable Black projects has taken on a new light in the aftermath of a recent report which stated that the HFPA does not have a single Black member. The organization have since stated they intend to take steps to remedy this, but it remains to be seen what that action will look like.

BEST MOTION PICTURE - DRAMA

The Father (Sony Pictures Classics)

Mank (Netflix)

Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)

Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE - DRAMA

Viola Davis (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom)

Andra Day (The United States vs. Billie Holiday)

Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman)

Frances McDormand (Nomadland)

Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE - DRAMA

Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal)

Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom)

Anthony Hopkins (The Father)

Gary Oldman (Mank)

Tahar Rahim (The Mauritanian)

BEST MOTION PICTURE - MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (Amazon Studios)

Hamilton (Walt Disney Pictures)

Palm Springs (Neon)

Music (Vertical Entertainment)

The Prom (Netflix)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE - MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)

Kate Hudson (Music)

Michelle Pfeiffer (French Exit)

Rosamund Pike (I Care a Lot)

Anya Taylor-Joy (Emma)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE - MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Sacha Baron Cohen (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

James Corden (The Prom)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton)

Dev Patel (The Personal History of David Copperfield)

Andy Samberg (Palm Springs)

BEST MOTION PICTURE - ANIMATED

The Croods: A New Age (Universal Pictures)

Onward (Walt Disney Pictures)

Over the Moon (Netflix)

Soul (Walt Disney Pictures)

Wolfwalkers (Cartoon Saloon)

BEST MOTION PICTURE - FOREIGN LANGUAGE

Another Round (Samuel Goldwyn Films)

La Llorona (Shudder)

The Life Ahead (Netflix)

Minari (A24)

Two of Us (Magnolia Pictures)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy)

Olivia Colman (The Father)

Jodie Foster (The Mauritanian)

Amanda Seyfried (Mank)

Helena Zengel (News of the World)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial of the Chicago 7)

Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah)

Jared Leto (The Little Things)

Bill Murray (On the Rocks)

Leslie Odom, Jr. (One Night in Miami)

BEST DIRECTOR - MOTION PICTURE

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)

David Fincher, Mank (Netflix)

Regina King, One Night in Miami (Amazon Studios)

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)

BEST SCREENPLAY - MOTION PICTURE

Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)

Mank (Netflix)

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)

The Father (Sony Pictures Classics)

Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE - MOTION PICTURE

The Midnight Sky (Netflix) - Alexandre Desplat

Tenet (Warner Bros.) - Ludwig Göransson

News of the World (Universal Pictures) - James Newton Howard

Mank (Netflix) - Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

Soul (Pixar) - Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste

BEST ORIGINAL SONG - MOTION PICTURE

"Fight for You" from Judas and the Black Messiah (Warner Bros.) - H.E.R., Dernst Emile II, Tiara Thomas

"Hear My Voice" from The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix) - Daniel Pemberton, Celeste

"Io Si (Seen)" from The Life Ahead (Netflix) - Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccolò Agliardi

"Speak Now" from One Night in Miami (Amazon Studios) - Leslie Odom Jr, Sam Ashworth

"Tigress & Tweed" from The United States vs. Billie Holliday (Hulu) - Andra Day, Raphael Saadiq

BEST TELEVISION SERIES - DRAMA

The Crown (Netflix)

Lovecraft Country (HBO Max)

The Mandalorian (Disney Plus)

Ozark (Netflix)

Ratched (Netflix)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES - DRAMA

Olivia Colman (The Crown)

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Emma Corrin (The Crown)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Sarah Paulson (Ratched)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES - DRAMA

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Josh O'Connor (The Crown)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Al Pacino (Hunters)

Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason)

BEST TELEVISION SERIES - MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Emily in Paris (Netflix)

The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

The Great (Hulu)

Schitt's Creek (CBC)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV Plus)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES - MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Lily Collins (Emily in Paris)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Jane Levy (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist)

Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES - MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Don Cheadle (Black Monday)

Nicholas Hoult (The Great)

Eugene Levy (Schitt's Creek)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Ramy Youssef (Ramy)

BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Normal People (Hulu/BBC)

The Queen's Gambit (Netflix)

Small Axe (Amazon Studios/BBC)

The Undoing (HBO)

Unorthodox (Netflix)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America)

Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People)

Shira Haas (Unorthodox)

Nicole Kidman (The Undoing)

Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen's Gambit)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Bryan Cranston (Your Honor)

Jeff Daniels (The Comey Rule)

Hugh Grant (The Undoing)

Ethan Hawke (The Good Lord Bird)

Mark Ruffalo ("Know This Much Is True)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Gillian Anderson (The Crown)

Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)

Julia Garner (Ozark)

Annie Murphy (Schitt's Creek)

Cynthia Nixon (Ratched)